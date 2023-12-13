THE Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Malaysia has refuted claims circulating on social media that diesel subsidies for vehicles will be discontinued from January 1, 2024.

According to Bernama, in a statement issued on December 12, the ministry emphasised that the assertions were false and clarified that the ongoing pioneer project is specifically evaluating the effectiveness of the fleet card and MySubsidi Diesel systems.

The project involves six companies with skid tank quotas ending on January 14, and it does not impact individual diesel vehicles.

The ministry underscored the importance of testing the systems to ensure their efficiency and alignment with the planned objectives of restructuring diesel subsidies.

The ministry urged parties not to spread unclear or confusing statements and assured that an official statement regarding the diesel subsidy restructuring would be issued jointly by the ministry and the Finance Ministry after the completion of engagement sessions and a trial run of the fleet card and MySubsidi Diesel systems.