Malaysia To Co-Host AXCR After 20 Years

A TEAM of motorsport legends and champions of Malaysia will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), an FIA Sanctioned Cross Country Rally that began its first journey in 1996. Malaysia hosted this prestigious motorsport for six years from 1996 – 2003, showcasing the best of Malaysia in a world-staged event that bridges borders, cultures and people.

Now, twenty years later, Malaysia is proud to be able to co-host this prestigious rally with Thailand. The event here will showcase its beautiful nature, cities, villages, people, and diverse cultures of “Malaysia: Truly Asia”. AXCR is now an Asian phenomenon (the oldest and largest cross country event in Asia) that has auto manufacturers’ race teams, large private corporations, and extreme 4 X 4 enthusiasts participating in this Cross Country Rally.

Team Malaysia, boasting some of the nation’s motorsports industry legends and champions, stands at the forefront for Malaysia to compete. With a rich heritage and a commitment to win on the global stage, Team Malaysia is poised to make a significant impact on the historic return of AXCR to Malaysian soil.

The rally towards glory with team Malaysia opens up avenues for sponsors and car manufacturers to connect with a diverse audience, tapping into the fervour surrounding AXCR’s long-awaited return.

As the team traverses challenging landscapes, sponsors will have the opportunity to ride along, enjoying heightened visibility and engagement. This event is more than a race; it’s a dynamic showcase of endurance, skill, and national pride, offering sponsors a unique and compelling stage to elevate their brand presence.

With some of Malaysia’s best, including legends like Karamjit Singh, Saladin Mazlan, Leona Chin, and Tommy Lee holding the Malaysia flag high, this event becomes a prime platform for sponsors to showcase their commitment to excellence and align with the spirit of national pride.