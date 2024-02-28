MG4 EV Now Available for Booking in Malaysia – Estimated Starting Price of RM104k

SAIC Motor Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has introduced the specifications and pricing details for its highly anticipated MG models – the all-new MG4 and MG ZS EV. These cutting-edge all-electric vehicles are designed to provide customers with a seamless fusion of technology, affordability, and driving excellence, and are now open for bookings.

MG4: Live Electric

The MG4 is set to revolutionize the Malaysian automotive landscape with its all-electric hatchback design, offering customers an affordable option for zero-emission driving without compromising on performance. Available in four specifications – MG4 Standard, MG4 Lux, Lux Extended Range, and the high-performance MG4 XPOWER.

Estimated Pricing:

MG4 Standard: RM104,000

MG4 Lux: RM129,000

MG4 Lux Extended Range: RM149,000

MG4 XPOWER: RM159,000

The MG4 is meticulously engineered to maximise battery efficiency, ensuring scalable range and performance across various customer needs. With battery capacities ranging from 51kWh to 77kWh, the MG4 offers an impressive range of 350km to 520km on the WLTP cycle.

The MG4 Standard variant comes with a battery capacity of 51 kWh, providing a driving range of 350 km on the WLTP cycle. It has an estimated charging time of 8 hours from 10% to 100%. The maximum power output is rated at 170PS with a torque of 250Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds and utilises a Rear Wheel Drive system with a Single Motor.

Moving up, the MG4 Lux variant offers a larger 64 kWh battery, extending the driving range to 435km on the WLTP cycle. Its estimated charging time from 10% to 100% is 8.5 hours. With a maximum power output of 203PS and a torque of 350Nm, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds. The MG4 Lux features an All-Wheel Drive system with a Dual Motor configuration.

For those seeking even more range, the MG4 Lux Extended Range variant is equipped with a 77 kWh battery, providing an impressive driving range of 520km on the WLTP cycle. It has an estimated charging time of 10 hours from 10% to 100%. With a maximum power output of 245PS and no specified torque figure, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

At the top of the range, the MG4 XPOWER variant offers exhilarating performance with a 64 kWh battery, delivering a driving range of 385 km on the WLTP cycle. Its estimated charging time from 10% to 100% is 8.5 hours. With a powerful maximum power output of 435PS and a torque of 600Nm, it sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The MG4 XPOWER features an All-Wheel Drive system with a Dual Motor configuration.

With dimensions of 4,287mm in length, 1,836mm in width, and 1,504mm in height, the MG4 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin while maintaining sleek proportions. The five-door hatchback boasts a wheelbase of 2,705mm for optimal handling and cornering. For comparison, the BYD Dolphin has a length of 4,290mm, width of 1,770mm, height of 1,570mm and a wheelbase of 2700mm.

The MG4 is equipped with advanced driver assistance and safety systems under the MG Pilot suite, including Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Intelligent High Beam Assist. Higher variants also offer additional features such as Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

MG iSMART – ‘Hello MG’

The MG iSMART system introduces cutting-edge technology, enabling drivers to activate voice commands with a simple “Hello MG.” Features include remote start, mobile-controlled air-conditioning, and real-time vehicle information for added convenience and safety.

MG Care

For peace of mind, the all-electric MG4 comes with a 7-year or 150,000km warranty on the vehicle and an 8-year or 180,000km warranty on the battery.

Available Colours

The MG4 is offered in seven vibrant colours, including Volcano Orange, Holborn Blue, Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Camden Grey, Black Pearl, Monument Silver, and an exclusive matte option of Racing Green for the MG4 XPOWER. Lux and Extended Range variants also offer a two-tone black roof option.