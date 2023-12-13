THE WORKS MINISTRY (KKR) has successfully addressed 1,203 out of 5,836 complaints received through the MYJalan application as of December 6, according to Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The MYJalan app, launched on August 24, facilitated the reporting of road-related issues, with 1,532 complaints involving KKR-supervised roads and 4,304 under the purview of other authorities.

As reported by Bernama, potholes emerged as the most reported issue, with 523 complaints, followed by damaged roads and streetlights at 289 each. Nanta highlighted that the app’s data would serve as master data for analysing and improving road conditions nationwide.

MYJalan app is a platform for reporting road-related issues and complaints, allowing users to contribute to the improvement of road conditions and safety. The Works Ministry’s proactive use of technology and data collected through the app reflects its commitment to addressing public concerns and enhancing infrastructure.