Red Bull RB17: Track-Only Hypercar with F1 Performance

Red Bull, known for its prowess in Formula 1, is set to launch the RB17, a track-only hypercar designed by legendary engineer Adrian Newey. Following the success of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the RB17 promises to be a formidable competitor with its in-house development by Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT). New details about the project have been revealed on Red Bull’s ‘Talking Bull’ podcast.

Powerful Engine and Performance

The RB17 will feature a high-revving, naturally-aspirated V10 engine with an impressive 15,000rpm redline. Boasting 1000bhp from the V10 and an additional 200bhp from an electric motor, the hypercar is designed to match Formula 1 lap times. The electric motor will not only enhance power but also serve as a starter motor and enable reverse drive.

Aerodynamics and Downforce

The RB17’s aerodynamics will play a pivotal role in achieving its exceptional performance. Equipped with a blown diffuser and an active suspension system, the car will generate significant downforce. At 193km/h, it will generate its weight in downforce, peaking at 1700kg at 241km/h. The active suspension is calibrated to handle these dynamic load variations.

Adaptable for Different Skill Levels

To cater to a range of skill levels, the RB17’s active suspension system allows for setup flexibility. The car’s downforce can be adjusted, and its mechanical balance can be easily tuned to suit diverse driving styles. Red Bull will offer simulator training sessions to help drivers acclimate to the RB17’s capabilities.

Weight Target and Interior Design

With a weight target set below 900kg, the RB17 aims for an exceptional power-to-weight ratio. The closed cockpit design is intended to comfortably accommodate two occupants, particularly taller drivers, differentiating it from the Valkyrie.