Volkswagen Malaysia Launches CNY Campaign with Exclusive Deals

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has kicked off its Chinese New Year campaign, featuring a range of enticing deals across its entire model lineup. Running until the 29th of February, the campaign presents substantial savings of up to RM18,888 on various Volkswagen models, including the Golf GTI, Tiguan Allspace range, and the Arteon R-Line.

Here are the details of the savings offered during the campaign:

- Tiguan Allspace Life (IQ.Drive): RM2,888 savings, priced at RM174,102

- Tiguan Allspace Elegance (IQ.Drive): RM8,888 savings, priced at RM197,102

- Tiguan Allspace R-Line (IQ.Drive): RM8,888 savings, priced at RM250,102

- Arteon R-Line (IQ.Drive): RM18,888 savings, priced at RM281,102

- Golf GTI (IQ.Drive): RM3,888 savings, priced at RM249,102

As part of the campaign, Volkswagen is offering a comprehensive ownership package for all its models. This includes 5 years of free maintenance, a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance. The Chinese New Year campaign not only brings exclusive savings but also enhances the overall ownership experience for Volkswagen customers.

With these attractive offers, Volkswagen aims to celebrate the festive season and provide customers with an opportunity to drive home their preferred Volkswagen model with significant savings and a comprehensive ownership package.