VW recalls 6,671 vehicles

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has issued a recall for certain models manufactured between 2010 and 2014, affecting a total of 6,671 vehicles.

The models subject to inspection include the sixth generation Golf GTI, Eos, Passat CC, Polo, Beetle, and Vento. The focus of the recall is on vehicles equipped with a specific driver front airbag gas generator housing.

The concern revolves around the degradation of the front driver airbag housing generator’s propellant.

This deterioration is attributed to prolonged exposure to high humidity and temperature fluctuations.

The potential consequence is an increased risk of injury to both the driver and passengers.

In response to this issue, VPCM has collaborated with its dealer partners to ensure the availability of necessary parts and to facilitate a smooth and efficient recall process.

The nationwide recall will be executed in phases to effectively manage the number of affected cases.

Owners of the identified vehicles will receive notifications through email and WhatsApp, utilising information from the Volkswagen database.

For those who acquired their vehicles from previous owners or used car dealerships, an urgent recommendation is made to contact the nearest Volkswagen authorised dealer for verification.

In the event that parts replacement is required, VPCM assures owners that all labour and replacement parts necessary for the service will be provided at no cost.

To check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall, owners can visit the Volkswagen Malaysia website and enter their 17-digit VIN number, located at the bottom left of the vehicle’s windscreen.

VPCM says it is committed to prioritising the safety of its customers and encourages prompt action from all affected vehicle owners to ensure a swift and effective resolution to this recall.