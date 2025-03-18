Are Malaysians prepared for retirement?

RETIREMENT is not just a phase of life; it is often seen as the pinnacle of a good life – a reward for years of hard work.

Yet, for many Malaysians, retirement remains a puzzling and uncertain prospect. In a society driven by the pursuit of “more” – more gadgets, more vacations, more experiences – preparing for the future often takes a backseat. But what if we shifted our focus from merely living for today to also planning for tomorrow?

For most Malaysians, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) serves as the primary savings mechanism, yet it often falls short.

As of October 2024, only around 36% of active formal EPF members met the existing basic savings level according to age, anchored on RM240,000 at age 55. This is far below the updated basic savings benchmark of RM290,000, which is deemed necessary to cover 20 years of essential retirement expenses.

Further data reveals significant disparities across demographics. Younger workers have lower savings as compared to the elderly.

Low-income earners and informal sector workers face inconsistent contributions while women save less due to lower earnings, career breaks and longer life expectancy.

Rising healthcare costs, which increase by 10% to 15% annually, and longer life spans (averaging 76 years) further exacerbate these challenges.

The lack of preparation is evident all around us. Stories of retirees struggling to make ends meet, facing financial insecurity and living with regret over missed opportunities are far too common.

While these situations may not always be catastrophic, they are undeniably disheartening. Preparing for a secure retirement requires a conscious effort to understand and manage one’s finances, emphasising long-term planning over short-term gratification.

Unconscious attitude towards money

Many Malaysians approach money passively. Most of them focus on day-to-day needs without considering long-term consequences.

A simple exercise can reveal financial awareness:

- Do you know how much money you currently have?

- Can you recall your last significant withdrawal or transaction?

- Do you know your total expenses for the past month?

Most people struggle to answer these questions, highlighting a lack of financial literacy. Bridging this gap is crucial as it can mean the difference between financial security and hardship during retirement.

A proactive approach to managing finances can enhance individuals’ confidence in making informed decisions about saving, investing and spending wisely.

Rule 375

Planning for a comfortable and fulfilling retirement requires a fundamental shift in how we perceive and manage money.

It is not just about saving; it is about defining your financial goals and aligning them with the lifestyle you envision for your retirement years.

Your financial requirements will largely depend on three key factors:

- Lifestyle: Whether you prefer a modest lifestyle or plan to indulge in hobbies, travel or other luxuries, your chosen lifestyle will dictate how much you need to save.

- Healthcare: Rising healthcare costs in Malaysia, driven by medical inflation, are a critical consideration for retirees as they often face increased medical needs.

- Inflation: Rapid increases in prices will quickly erode the purchasing power of your savings.

The rule of 375 simplifies this process: multiply your desired monthly retirement income by 375 to estimate the total nest-egg required for a 30-year retirement. For example, if you aim for RM3,500 monthly, you will need RM1,312,500. This figure provides a clear target and underscores the importance of proactive planning.

Modern tools and professional advice can make retirement planning more accessible:

- Retirement calculators: Tools provided by EPF and financial institutions help estimate savings requirements based on factors like inflation and expected returns.

- Professional guidance: Financial advisers offer tailored plans, including investment strategies and EPF withdrawal methods, ensuring your retirement goals align with your unique circumstances.

Combining these resources will enable individuals to create a robust financial roadmap. Securing your retirement dreams requires aligning your current financial habits with long-term goals.

Begin by assessing your savings, reviewing your investments and ensuring your contributions match your retirement targets. Regularly revisit and refine your financial plan to account for inflation, market changes and evolving needs.

Retirement is more than just an abstract dream; it is a reality that requires careful planning. By embracing financial awareness, leveraging tools and professional advice, and actively preparing for the future, you can shape a retirement that fulfils your aspirations.

Every decision you make today will bring you closer to financial freedom and the good life you deserve. Do not let retirement catch you off guard; start planning now and ensure your golden years are truly golden.

Assoc Prof Dr Chong Wei Ying is a member of the Active Ageing Impact Lab at Taylor’s University. She is also an academician at the School of Marketing and Management at Taylor’s Business School, Faculty of Business and Law. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com