Ban colonial-era ragging, bullying

IT is sickening to read about students and cadets in educational institutions or military academies being subjected to ragging and bullying, often resulting in grievous injuries and even deaths.

The archaic and pernicious practice of ragging, often referred to as fagging in elite boarding schools, or simply as ritualistic hazing in military academies, persists today as a toxic relic of colonial-era power structures.

This practice can be traced to the cloistered halls of upper-class English boarding schools. It is a ritual of bullying and humiliation that has long been wielded as a tool for enforcing hierarchical dominance and conformist obedience.

The prevalence of such practices, even in post-colonial, democratic societies like Malaysia, is not merely an anachronism but a stark contradiction to the principles of egalitarianism and care that should underpin modern educational systems.

I remember how it was so prevalent in the sixties when we were in sixth form as well as in the universities.

Origins of ragging/bullying: An elite tradition of oppression

Ragging finds its roots in the so-called prestigious institutions of Victorian England – Eton, Harrow and Winchester – where the upper classes refined a system of abuse disguised as character-building.

The concept of fagging emerged in these schools to establish a rigid social hierarchy among boys, where younger students were essentially forced into servitude by older ones.

The practice was framed as a means of instilling discipline and preparing young men for leadership roles.

In reality, it was a mechanism to perpetuate elitism, dominance and subservience – indoctrinating children into a culture of abuse under the guise of tradition.

When these elite practices were exported to colonial territories, they were often adopted by local institutions eager to emulate the supposed prestige of their British overlords.

In this way, ragging became an insidious form of cultural imperialism, embedding colonial power structures within the social fabric of post-colonial nations.

The toxic legacy in post-colonial societies

In countries like Malaysia and other former British colonies, ragging has been adopted and adapted, often becoming even more extreme and violent than its original form.

In military academies and universities, what began as a series of petty humiliations has escalated into physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

There is a perverse justification offered for this brutality: that it fosters camaraderie, resilience and esprit de corps. Yet the reality is far more disturbing.

The sheer brutality of these practices has led to multiple instances of severe injury, trauma and even death.

In Malaysia, there have been numerous cases of young cadets and students suffering injuries that have left them physically and emotionally scarred for life.

The veneer of tradition masks the fact that ragging is simply systematic bullying, an exercise in power and control that normalises the abuse of the vulnerable.

We have just seen yet another bullying case at the National Defence University where a 19-year-old cadet was allegedly stomped on by a senior, fracturing his spine and ribs.

Last month, a hot iron was pressed on the chest of a student at a military university, just months after courts handed the death penalty to six former students over the killing of a fellow cadet at the institution.

There have been other cases such as J. Soosaimanicckam, a 27-year-old navy cadet officer, who died of homicide at the KD Sultan Idris Lumut naval base on May 19, 2018.

Beyond universities, bullying is also on the rise in public schools.

Nearly 5,000 cases of bullying were reported over the first 10 months of 2023, according to the latest data from the Education Ministry, a sharp rise from 3,887 cases for the whole of 2022.

Failure of institutional accountability

The persistence of ragging is compounded by the complicity of educational institutions, which often turn a blind eye to the abuse, framing it as a rite of passage.

Administrators and faculty, many of whom are former students of the same institutions, perpetuate a culture of silence.

This lack of accountability only emboldens the perpetrators, creating an environment where victims feel powerless to speak out.

Military academies are notorious for their strict hierarchical structure, which leaves little room for dissent.

The emphasis on blind obedience and unquestioning discipline suppresses the voices of those who are most affected.

The rhetoric of “toughening up” young recruits masks the reality that many leave these academies with lifelong trauma, not strengthened resolve.

In this way, the very institutions tasked with building national character are guilty of undermining the values of respect, empathy and human dignity.

Call for cultural, institutional reform

It is both ironic and tragic that post-colonial nations like Malaysia, which fought for independence and the promise of a fair and just society, continue to perpetuate a colonial legacy that embodies the worst aspects of imperial rule.

Ragging and its equivalents are antithetical to the values that should define modern, democratic societies.

Instead of reinforcing outdated and oppressive traditions, Malaysia should be leading the way in promoting caring, compassionate and egalitarian values in its educational and military institutions.

A modern educational system should focus on mentorship, mutual respect and leadership through empathy rather than through intimidation and violence.

The true strength of a society lies not in its ability to produce individuals hardened by abuse but in its capacity to cultivate individuals who are resilient, confident and empathetic because they have been nurtured, not beaten down.

By fostering a culture of inclusivity and care, Malaysia can become a beacon of progress in a world where too many institutions are still mired in the shadows of a brutal, colonial past.

Conclusion

It is time to consign ragging to the dustbin of history where it belongs.

This practice, born of elitist arrogance and colonial condescension, has no place in the educational institutions of a modern, independent nation.

Instead of clinging to the trappings of colonial tradition, Malaysia should embrace its role as a leader in creating an educational environment that promotes equality, dignity and mutual respect.

By doing so, it can offer its youth something far more valuable than the scars of ritualistic abuse: the chance to learn and grow in an environment free from fear and filled with the promise of genuine support and solidarity.

It is time we banned this hideous practice in our institutions once and for all.

Kua Kia Soong is a former MP and director of Suaram. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com