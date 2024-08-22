Ben Lopez: Social service advocate

RESIDENTS in housing areas have myriad of problems relating to cleanliness and upkeep of the neighbourhood, especially issues that do not usually fall under the regular purview of the local authorities.

In Bangsar Park and the surrounding areas, the folks have a “Mr Ben” to go to who cheerfully helps handle these problems so effortlessly that they do not realise that a lot of effort has been put into solving these problems.

Ben or Benedict Lopez, a retired Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) director, has transitioned from bringing investments to the country to helping neighbourhood communities solve safety and upkeep issues.

Many problems, big and small, have been brought to him, and he has established a network of connections with key officials in relevant departments and councils so that these issues, however small, are promptly attended to.

One of the latest problems involved a kitten trapped in a drainage hole during an overnight thunderstorm, meowing for help. Notes were sent to Ben, including a brief description of the situation and a few photos of the cat.

Ben promptly forwarded this information to the relevant contact, providing details about the problem and the exact location.

Realising the urgency, rescue staff from Kuala Lumpur City Hall were dispatched and successfully freed the kitten. Unfortunately, the frightened kitten darted away as soon as it was rescued, so there was no opportunity for a photo.

Another notable achievement involved the reports made after a deluge of palm fronds fell onto the walkways along Lorong Maarof. The majestic Silver Bismarck palms, numbering around 100, line the pavement and are a sight to behold, but the huge and heavy leaves came crashing down during heavy thunderstorms and posed a threat to life and property.

Ben alerted City Hall and to everyone’s surprise, they not only attended to the fallen fronds but also set about trimming all the trees along the footpath to make it safe for pedestrians and joggers.

Ben said residents often encounter numerous problems but are unsure how to contact the relevant authorities or how to properly report incidents.

He has mastered the process and receives brief reports from various sources, including City Hall, the Public Complaints Bureau and the many agencies involved in local community services.

Many of the issues are brought to his attention while others are through observations during his daily 5km walks in the area.

Among his proudest accomplishments are the railings he had installed at the stairways leading to the Maybank branch on Jalan Maarof and the aluminum railings in Lucky Garden. Ben had noticed that women and senior citizens were struggling with these stairways and felt compelled to take action.

The latest issue Ben tackled was installing a railing on the steep stairways leading up to a gaming outlet.

Initially, it was determined that the responsibility lay with the shop owner and his contractor, who were renovating the premises. Ben contacted them, and they confirmed that the railing was part of their plans. They later informed him that a new set of handrails had been installed.

Another problem he fixed recently involved clearing drains behind popular eateries in the neighbourhood that were causing an unpleasant odour. Cleanup trucks were dispatched promptly and thoroughly cleared the clogged drains.

Other incidents Ben addressed included a traffic light at the busy junction in front of McDonald’s that was found hanging loosely. The authorities were notified and the issue was promptly fixed.

Additionally, two house gardens were infested with termites. Alerts were sent out, and City Hall’s Landscape and Recreation Department duly intervened.

In another case, several cars had toppled into a nearby drain due to a lack of barriers. To prevent future accidents, bold yellow lines were painted to alert motorists.

Finally, the footpaths and jogging tracks at Jalan Rumpai Park, which were heavily covered with moss, were cleaned to ensure safe walking and jogging.

Ben has been addressing a range of neighbourhood issues, from blocked drains to overgrown gardens, damaged trees, abandoned cars and poor signage.

One particular concern involved tree branches left uncollected for several months at the Jalan Jejawi/Bangkung park after a pruning session. Ben alerted the authorities and sent several reminders. While one pile has been removed, Ben continues to patiently and courteously remind the contractors to clear the remaining debris.

He has also helped to get the playground facilities in the area fixed. He finds satisfaction in seeing children enjoying the well-maintained amenities.

The officials, in turn, appreciate having a proactive resident like Ben, who knows the formalities that have to be met and helps expedite the various issues faced by the residents.

While major issues are taken care of through the good rapport between the residents’ associations and the authorities, it is the small and delicate matters that require Ben’s deft touch, explains a resident.

His efforts go beyond liaising with the authorities. Ben has been instrumental in helping budding entrepreneurs and housewives who have ventured into the food business – baking artisan breads, making savoury dishes and preparing local noodle meals – by connecting them with the residents.

Ben, a long-time resident of the Jalan Limau Nipis area, is a skilled communicator as he was with the Labour Department and subsequently with Mida, where he retired as a director.

In his last posting as director to the five Nordic countries, Ben was responsible for promoting investments in the region. He also championed Malaysia not only as an investment destination but as a tourist haven.

During his tenure, he travelled extensively across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, forging strong connections with local officials and communities. Ben also wrote extensively about the unique charms, attractions and warmth of the people in these countries.

Ben explains that his current efforts stem from a deep love for his neighbourhood and the strong bonds he has formed with the residents over the 50 years he has lived in this urban enclave.