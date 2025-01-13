Best things in life have no price tags

MORE than a week has slipped by since 2025 began and “reset” appears to be a widespread buzzword. In the past, everyone seemed fixated on New Year resolutions but interest in that tradition seems to have faded.

Perhaps people believe that swapping old phrases for trendier ones can motivate them to hold on to their objectives.

Whether this is effective or not remains to be seen but it carries a sense of freshness for those curious enough to give it a go.

Personally, this year resonates with me because I was born in the Year of the Snake. I have now completed four full cycles, and yes, you got my age right!

Compared to others, like the septuagenarians, octogenarians or even nonagenarians, I may have additional years under my belt, but then again, who knows.

No matter how seasoned a person becomes, life continues to teach lessons in unexpected ways. Each twist and turn can offer valuable insights, and sometimes we may think we have done it all only to realise we are still learning every day.

Despite feeling that I have tried numerous paths, I acknowledge I am not fully there in life yet. The other day, I watched a TEDx video featuring a Malaysian man who had resigned from a lucrative career at 53 to journey across the planet by various means. He ventured by yacht, motorcycle and caravan, tracing routes to some of the planet’s most remote corners.

Undoubtedly, his financial status allowed him to pursue this fearless dream of perpetual travel.

Privilege played a central part in letting him witness far-flung destinations, giving him experiences many can only imagine.

However, such opportunities are not available to everyone. Lack of funds, time or circumstances may prevent grand expeditions. Still, the delights of life need not be determined by extravagant lifestyles. In fact, a mindset shift can be transformative, and thankfully many things in life come without a price tag.

Watching dawn break over a tranquil river may seem too simple to be exhilarating, yet there is serenity in witnessing nature’s daily gift. That quiet beauty can be a reminder of our connectedness to the world, if we choose to notice it.

For this reason, it can be worthwhile to commit to small acts of mindfulness. Pause for a few minutes each day, allowing your internal monologue to surface. That gentle whisper inside is too often buried by constant commotions and long to-do lists.

By giving yourself space to listen, you may discover neglected hopes, hidden anxieties or fresh sparks of inspiration. This practice requires no fancy backdrop or heavy investment; it only needs your willingness to tune in and be present.

Before going further, I should acknowledge a concern that crops up when I suggest that peace can be found by simply quietening the mind. I can almost hear the loud commotion out there accusing me of failing to recognise that some people do not know how to relax internally.

For anyone in that situation, meditation could be a promising choice. Unfortunately, the term has been misunderstood for years, with many tying it to specific religions or purely spiritual exercises.

In reality, at the heart of it all, meditation can be practised by anyone willing to train their attention to step back from mental chaos. Tuning into the present moment can illuminate aspects of ourselves that remain concealed beneath our busy schedules.

Ambitious goals like seeing the entire globe or shifting into a drastically different line of work may seem impossible for those dealing with ordinary budgets. Yet, there are imaginative substitutes for experiences that look beyond financial restraints.

Visiting a new neighbourhood park, stepping into an independent art gallery or borrowing a musical instrument to try something different are all worthwhile undertakings that can invigorate the mind. Even sharing an honest conversation with a companion may bring the renewal we crave.

What truly matters is our commitment to carve out a sense of self-awareness amid routine obligations.

From my own rollercoaster journey, I cannot claim to have found a flawless strategy. Nevertheless, slowing down to savour everyday wonders has anchored me in moments of joy and reflection.

While I admire individuals who roam freely across continents, I equally celebrate those who relish domestic comforts and appreciate their own backyard.

Both perspectives can generate meaning. We do not need an ocean voyage to notice life’s gentle rhythms. Sometimes, admiring morning dew on leaves or catching the last rays of evening light is enough to create tranquillity and, paradoxically, feel energised.

On another matter, what the world really needs is compassion, love and empathy, which are unfortunately running thin.

Happy New Year.

Dr Bhavani Krishna Iyer holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling.

