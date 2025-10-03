Breaking free from societal pressure

IT started with a meme in my inbox. A passing digital joke that landed with unsettling accuracy. Midway through writing about women in STEM for International Women’s Day, this post derailed the focus: “Being a woman is hard... You always want to buy something, lose weight and eat something sweet.”

The comment section was flooded with agreement. In 2025, when women are leading nations and driving innovation, it is telling that the most relatable online sentiment remains tied to consumerism, weight and beauty. Have we truly moved forward or have insecurities simply been rebranded?

The contradiction is glaring. Women are breaking glass ceilings yet societal expectations remain rigid. Body positivity campaigns have reshaped marketing, social media influencers champion self-love and hashtags like #EffYourBeautyStandards go viral. Yet, beneath this progress, statistics paint a troubling picture.

A 2023 American Psychological Association survey revealed that 78% of women aged 18 to 35 experience immense pressure to conform to beauty norms.

The cosmetic industry is set to reach US$136 billion (RM600 billion) by 2025 while diet culture thrives, with nearly half of women admitting to near-constant dieting.

The standards may shift but scrutiny remains. Where thinness was once the ultimate goal, today’s expectations centre on being “toned” or “curvy in the right places”.

Industries built on female insecurity, like beauty, fitness and wellness, profit from dissatisfaction, promoting an endless cycle of self-improvement. Entire markets depend on women feeling inadequate.

Media reinforces these expectations. While female representation in film has increased, appearances still dominate the conversation. A 2024 study found that female characters are far more likely than men to have their looks commented on.

Even in campaigns celebrating women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), the featured scientists often appear impeccably styled, reinforcing the message that intellect alone is insufficient.

Generational responses to these pressures vary. Gen Z rejects traditional diet culture – 43% identify as body-positive, yet they battle new challenges. Beauty filters distort self-perception while “clean eating” trends moralise food choices.

Older women face different yet equally insidious pressures, with constant marketing of anti-ageing products that promote the idea of “ageing gracefully”.

The consequences go beyond self-esteem. A 2022 Lancet study linked unattainable beauty standards to increasing rates of anxiety and eating disorders.

The financial burden is significant, too; women spend 300% more on grooming than men, according to a Mintel report – money that could be directed towards education, travel or savings.

Even professional achievements are filtered through appearance, with headlines often emphasising looks over talent.

Breaking this cycle requires systemic change, not just viral slogans. Media must move away from reducing women to their bodies and instead depict them in diverse and unfiltered ways. Campaigns like #WomenWhoDon’tWait push brands to portray women beyond traditional beauty tropes. Some governments are responding.

France has banned influencers from promoting cosmetic surgery while California is considering a law requiring disclaimers on retouched images. Advocacy groups are pushing for taxes on extreme cosmetic procedures to fund mental health initiatives.

Education is crucial. Schools in Sweden and Australia now equip students with tools to analyse advertising and social media, fostering resilience against harmful messaging.

The #DropTheRope movement encourages women to disengage from conversations about appearance. What if women were simply allowed to exist without scrutiny?

As International Women’s Day is observed, the irony of the meme lingers. Women may have gained rights and recognition, yet the conversation still circles back to their bodies. This does not have to be the future.

The challenge is shifting the focus from losing weight to losing outdated expectations. It is not about rejecting beauty, fashion or self-care, but ensuring that they are choices, not compulsions.

The mirror should reflect reality, not dictate it. The desire to look good is not inherently wrong but the real question is: Are we doing it for ourselves or because of societal pressure?

If beauty standards are making us feel inadequate, pushing us into endless cycles of self-improvement or dictating our self-worth, then it is worth a re-evaluation.

Pursuing appearance-related goals should be a choice, not an obligation. If looking good brings confidence and joy, do it, but on your terms, not because industries profit from your insecurities. The goal should be autonomy, not conformity.

Happy International Women’s Day.

Dr Bhavani Krishna Iyer holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com