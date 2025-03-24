Carnage in Gaza and Global 195

EVEN by Israel’s brutal, barbaric standards, the cruel and callous carnage carried out by its military in Gaza has come as a shock to the world.

The carnage which occurred on March 18 killed 436 individuals, the majority of them children and women.

What has exacerbated the tragedy is that the carnage happened as its victims were preparing for or partaking in their dawn meal just before beginning their daily fast during Ramadan, one of Islam’s most revered practices.

It is important to note that a big portion of the Gazan population is being subjected to starvation by the Israeli government as a way of forcing them out of the Strip.

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this would be integral to his state’s agenda to ethnically cleanse Palestine of Palestinians, but Palestinian resistance is staunch.

Part of that resistance which has happened at almost the same time as the March 18 massacre is the launch of Global 195, a worldwide legal coalition dedicated to “holding accountable Israel and dual national individuals alleged to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza”.

The coalition is spearheaded by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians. Viewed in the context of other recent moves by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to challenge Israeli impunity, it is obvious that Israel’s wanton transgression of international law and its contempt for shared civilisational norms of conduct are coming to an end.

Given these changes in the global environment, civil society groups from the Global South and the Global North should come together and demand that Israel be held accountable for its aggressive and arrogant behaviour in Gaza, which led to the total breakdown of the ceasefire.

The UN General Assembly should coerce Israel to do the following:

- Compensate the killing of all the 400 plus individuals in Gaza on the March 18.

- As part of the compensation, Israel and its allies, such as the US, Britain and Germany, should finance the construction of three fully-equipped hospitals in Gaza which will be managed by the Palestinians themselves.

- Israel should cease all military operations in Gaza and faithfully implement the second and subsequent phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, forged on Jan 19.

- Israel should facilitate the unhindered and immediate flow of essentials into Gaza including water, fuel and medicines.

- Israel and its allies should not hamper in any way the reconstruction and redevelopment of Gaza, which should be spearheaded by Palestine itself, aided by other countries which are also committed to the principle of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state that will be inhabited by Muslims, Christians and Jews as Palestine was for centuries before the Balfour Declaration and the rise of Zionism.

Dr Chandra Muzaffar

President of the International Movement for a Just World

Malaysia