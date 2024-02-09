Celebrating fusion, flavour and unyielding spirit

AS Malaysia celebrated Independence Day, a wave of nostalgia washed over me. This is not merely a day etched in our calendars, it is a heartfelt reminder of the bounty our beloved country has bestowed upon us.

Yet, amid the celebrations, I cannot help but notice a pervasive trend of constant grumbling and complaining that seems to overshadow the heaps of blessings we enjoy.

It is as if we have allowed the

beauty of our everyday lives to drift

into the background, overshadowed by dissatisfaction and constant gripe.

Remember when the phrase “Malaysia Boleh” first hit our ears? As an aside, there are multiple versions of its origin but that is of little significance as the phrase has stuck to us like some badge of honour.

It was a rallying cry when we first heard it, an assertion that nothing was impossible in our vibrant nation. Over time, it has morphed into a playful tease, a phrase we toss around without fully grasping its profound implications.

Let us take a moment to reflect on its true essence in Malaysia where the horizon is limitless and opportunities abound. Living in Malaysia does not require a king’s fortune. One can carve out a simple yet meaningful existence without breaking the bank balance.

A roof over one’s head is achievable, and securing three square meals a day is still within reach for most. This is our reality, a contrast starkly different from many parts of the world where even the most basic needs are a struggle. It is “Boleh” all the way, so simply and yet profoundly.

So, I find myself pondering, why do we hold such high expectations of a nation that has been our sanctuary and our refuge?

Sure, Malaysia has its flaws. Every country does. But what sets us apart is our resilience and adaptability. We learn to tolerate, to grow and to make amends along the way.

There is a certain beauty in our imperfections as they teach us the value of patience and understanding. We have seen countless individuals leave in search of greener pastures, only to return, drawn back by the essence of what it means to be Malaysian.

So, what is it that beckons them home? It is that unyielding spirit encapsulated in the phrase “Malaysia Boleh”.

Imagine stepping out of your home, stomach grumbling and being greeted by an endless array of gastronomic delights. From the rich, aromatic dishes of Malay cuisine to the vibrant spices of Indian fare and the delicate flavours of Chinese food, each corner of our streets tells a story, each meal a celebration of our diversity.

Let us not forget the countless fusion delights that spring forth from this beautiful and diverse cultures. In Malaysia, every meal is an opportunity to explore the world on a plate, and every restaurant is a doorway to a different experience.

Walking into a restaurant in Malaysia feels like stepping into a melting pot of flavours and aromas. The moment you enter, you are consumed with the scent of sizzling satay, the sweet fragrance of roti canai and the piquant allure of curry.

You are not just a customer, you are a part of a communal experience, sharing laughter and stories with friends and family, bonding over the simple pleasure of good food.

It is a memory in the making, a reminder of why this is home. Let us not overlook the accessibility of life here. The affordability of our daily needs often makes the mundane seem magical.

In a world brimming with vibrant beliefs and fervent spirits, the idea of living out our spiritual and religious passions without fear feels like a distant dream in many countries.

Picture a globe marked by borders, where the cries of democracy echo loudly in the halls of power, yet behind closed doors a darker reality unfolds.

In these nations, where the rhetoric of freedom is proclaimed with fervour, an unsettling truth lingers and peace remains an elusive spectre, and without it, the essence of life becomes a cacophony of confusion.

As we continue to celebrate Independence Day, let us take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of “Malaysia Boleh”.

It is not just a slogan, it is a testament to our collective spirit. It is the realisation that we are part of something much greater than ourselves.

We are a nation that has weathered storms, navigated challenges and emerged stronger each time.

As we wave our flags and partake in the festivities, let us not forget to express gratitude for the life we lead here. Let

us shift our focus from complaints to appreciation.

Malaysia is not just a geographical location, it is a home that nurtures dreams, fosters connections and celebrates diversity.

In sum, I would not trade my home for anything in the world. Malaysia, with all its quirks and charms, is a treasure that deserves our love and respect.

As we reflect on our journey, let us embrace the spirit of “Malaysia Boleh” and carry it forward, not just on Independence Day but every day.

As we are woven together with diverse cultures, there is a vibrant narrative that is trending which makes Malaysia unbeatable for being like

no other.

Here is to Malaysia: My home, my heart and my pride.

“Selamat Hari Merdeka.”

Bhavani holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling.

