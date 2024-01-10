Children need our protection

THE recent revelations of physical and sexual abuse of children in welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan have shocked the nation.

One cannot imagine the horrors these children have endured, and to think that this may just be the tip of the iceberg.

In such situations, it is easy to point fingers – at the parents, the authorities and even the society at large. However, this is not the time for the blame game.

Even as investigations are ongoing, the subsequent findings must form the basis of meaningful reforms, laying the groundwork for comprehensive child protection – physical, psychological and emotional.

Children are born with the same dignity, citizenship and rights as adults. Put simply, child rights are the human rights of children.

Every child, regardless of their age, race, gender, wealth or birthplace, has rights.

Every boy and girl deserves a childhood free from violence and exploitation – a childhood in which they are nurtured and encouraged to live and experience life in all its fullness.

Yet, half of the world’s children experience some form of violence each year, including war, child labour, child marriage, trafficking and impacts of climate change.

What happened in Malaysia is but a glimpse of the violence against children worldwide.

Despite much progress in recent decades, millions of children are still living without their basic rights.

Globally, an estimated 400 million children live in fragile and conflict-affected areas where child rights are often denied and childhoods are stolen by abuse, exploitation and slavery.

Violence against children destroys their dignity, their rights, their potential and their future. This is not right and cannot go unchecked.

Poverty, exploitation and violence are not inevitable. Many of the problems that children face are a consequence of exploitative practices and education gaps in developed and developing communities.

In a protective environment where children’s rights are respected, the world’s most vulnerable children can flourish and reach their highest potential.

We, as a nation, must be resolute and committed to pursuing these rights so children can enjoy a full childhood.

We believe that every child deserves a childhood in all its fullness, surrounded by protective families and communities, free from violence and with the opportunity to thrive as other children do.

Together, we can make a safer world for children.

Terry Leong

CEO

World Vision Malaysia