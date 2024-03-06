China-M’sia ties still robust after 50 years

MAY 31, 2024 marked the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and Malaysia establishing diplomatic ties.

Despite differences in political structure and social settings, the two countries have made their relations a big success based on genuine mutual trust and ready assistance to each other, whose model has been recognised as an exemplary one for country-to-country relations and inter-civilisational interactions.

Going back fifty years, Beijing was in its early summer. Joyful spirits were everywhere. Brightly-coloured Five-Starred Red Flags and Stripes of Glory briskly fluttered in main streets, and huge banners with “Long live China-Malaysia friendship” floated high on tall buildings.

Tun Abdul Razak, former prime minister of Malaysia was making his ice-breaking visit to China. Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai warmly received Abdul Razak in Beijing.

Zhou emotionally said: “Your Excellency, you are here finally. I have been expecting your visit for long.”

May 31, 1974, is the day to be remembered in history. It is on this day that Zhou and Abdul Razak signed the Joint Communique on behalf of their governments, enabling Malaysia, the first Asean founding member, to establish diplomatic relations with China, ushering a new era in the history of China-Malaysia relations and a new chapter in China-Asean relations.

Time has changed many things, but it has not changed the goodwill and commitments China and Malaysia have had with each other.

With genuine respect and trust for each other and always ready to help in times of need and difficulty, China and Malaysia have had an extraordinary diplomatic journey together. All these years, China-Malaysia relations are at the forefront of China’s relations with Asean countries.

Bilaterally, high-level exchanges have become increasingly frequent, which provide a solid foundation for expanding and deepening institutional cooperation in governmental organisations, legislative branches and political parties.

Internationally, China and Malaysia have always been each others’ firm support on issues of the other’s core interests and major concerns. Both firmly support the other in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development rights, and the autonomy of choosing its development path.

President Xi Jinping made his historic visit to Malaysia in 2013, which resulted in the elevation of China-Malaysia relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited China twice and reached an important consensus with the president on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drawing a blueprint for China-Malaysia relations in the new era.

China and Malaysia have harvested achievements in various fields. Bilateral trade volume has grown from less than US$200 million (RM939 million) in 1974 to US$190.24 billion in 2023, seeing an increase of 950 times.

Economic cooperation has been a win-win situation. China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and Malaysia has long been China’s second largest Asean-country trading partner.

Besides, China is Malaysia’s long-standing major investor, and Malaysia is China’s largest Asean-country import source. The first quarter of this year saw bilateral trade achieving US$47.08 billion and US$723 million in non-financial direct investment, rising 6.5% and 116%, respectively, year-on-year.

Both countries are now enjoying the sweet fruits of high-quality co-construction of the “Belt and Road” projects. Flagship projects such as the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” and the “East Coast Rail Link” have brought tangible benefits to both peoples.

While speeding up the development of its new quality productive forces, China is also deepening cooperation with Malaysia in the digital economy, green development and other emerging industries by supporting the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap and other economic revitalisation measures.

The well-timed synergy of Chinese modernisation and “Malaysia Madani” has injected new momentum into the two countries’ pursuit of common development and shared prosperity, which has also contributed significantly to global economic recovery.

The past 50 years have seen China and Malaysia tightening the people-to-people bond. Exchanges are extensively conducted in various fields including but not limited to local affairs, science and education, tourism, culture and others.

We are happy to see eighteen pairs of sister cities formed and eight consulate-generals set up, which are respectively based in Penang, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Xi’an, Nanning, Kunming, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

University exchanges have also played an active role. Beijing Foreign Studies University set up its “Centre for China-Malay Studies” in Beijing, and Xiamen University opened its first overseas campus in Malaysia.

Seven Confucius Institutes and one Confucius Classroom are running well in Malaysia.

Back in 2019, when the world was intact from Covid-19, total cross-border visits between China and Malaysia amounted to 3,795,800, and China remained as Malaysia’s largest non-Asean tourist source for seven consecutive years.

The end of last year saw the implementation of a mutual visa-free policy, which has greatly facilitated people exchange. As a result, the average monthly Chinese tourists to Malaysia have outnumbered 270,000.

Last year, the “Islam-Confucianism Leadership Dialogue” was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur, which is another good example of how people of different civilisations can benefit from mutual appreciation and learning.

Abdul Razak used to say: “The Malaysia-China relationship is a small tree just having been cultivated, and it is our common task to ensure its healthy and strong growth.” Now, half a century has passed, and the small sapling has grown into a towering tree.

In a world full of uncertainties and unpredictabilities, China and Malaysia should strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust and enhance synergy of development and strategic cooperation.

Besides continued cooperation in traditional areas, we should cooperate further in emerging industries such as the digital economy and green development to fully unleash their potential.

We should also expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges to ensure the China-Malaysia friendship tree is deeply rooted and forever flourish.

One Chinese poet used to say with great confidence in his poem: “Someday, with my sail piercing the clouds, I will mount the wind, break the waves and traverse the vast rolling sea.”

Standing at this new historical juncture, under the guidance of leaders of both countries, we are not lacking in confidence as that of the great poet.

Let us work closely together to implement our leaders’ consensus on building the China-Malaysia community with a shared future to the best of our abilities.

Jointly, we will make the next 50 years another glory in China-Malaysia relations.

This article is contributed by China’s ambassador to Malaysia.

