Climate action: Can we afford it?

CLIMATE change is no longer a distant or abstract phenomenon relegated to the icy extremities of the Arctic, nor a cause celebre championed by a select few.

Its impacts are now felt in the streets of Kuala Lumpur and in the homes of everyday Malaysians. With a recent Unicef analysis highlighting a fourfold increase in heatwaves and the devastating floods of 2021 and 2022 still fresh in memory, it is clear that Malaysia is at a critical juncture.

The public is eager to confront this existential crisis, but a significant question remains: Can we afford it?

This question goes beyond financial concerns and touches on the structural barriers that hinder our collective action. The obstacles to sustainable living – whether financial, infrastructural or attitudinal – risk undermining the will of the rakyat to take meaningful steps forward.

A recent study focusing on climate literacy in Malaysia paints a revealing portrait of this struggle. The survey, whose respondents majorly consisted of youths aged 15 to 24, found that 68% reported strong engagement in energy conservation practices while 51% demonstrated recycling habits, reflecting a promising commitment to environmentally friendly values.

However, this willingness often collides with systemic barriers, making it difficult for these efforts to translate into large-scale change.

At the heart of the issue is the ongoing tug-of-war between convenience and climate action. The dichotomy is evident in the behaviours of the younger generation; around 51% of respondents aged 15 to 24 regularly use

public transport. This is largely due to its cost-effectiveness and accessibility.

However, gaps in coverage and inefficiencies limit its potential as a comprehensive solution. Similarly, many young people are reducing their energy consumption at home – an encouraging sign of eco-consciousness. However, are these actions driven by genuine environmental concern or are they primarily a response to rising electricity costs?

When it comes to more significant lifestyle changes, such as reducing plastic consumption or choosing eco-friendly products, cost and convenience still play decisive roles.

Sustainable options often come with higher price tags or are harder to find, which can discourage even the most committed individuals. This underscores the gap between good intentions and real action.

The solution is not simply about individual willpower. It is about creating a system where sustainable living becomes the easier, more affordable choice for all Malaysians.

Sustainability, unfortunately, often comes with a price tag that is unaffordable to many. The idea of “going green” is frequently associated with buying organic, reducing plastic use or adopting renewable energy – all commendable but often out of reach for the average person.

This financial burden extends beyond individual consumption. Many Malaysians are already under pressure to meet basic living standards, making it difficult to prioritise sustainable choices without substantial support.

Here, the role of the government becomes crucial. As living costs rise, achieving widespread adoption of green practices requires thoughtful financial support.

By introducing subsidies, tax incentives and rebates for eco-friendly products and renewable energy, the government can make sustainability more accessible to a wider population. These policy tools can empower Malaysians to make greener choices without feeling the pinch in their wallets.

Malaysia has already demonstrated its commitment to addressing climate change through international agreements and targets. The country has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, a significant step towards mitigating its environmental impact.

Additionally, as a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Malaysia is part of a global effort to tackle climate change. These commitments lay the foundation for more ambitious domestic policies and actions.

The government’s efforts should not stop at encouraging individual responsibility; they must also create conditions where sustainable living is the default. This requires a multifaceted approach, from stricter regulations on high-polluting industries to investing in green infrastructure. These steps would ensure that sustainable choices are not just available but also convenient and affordable for all.

While individual actions are vital in tackling climate change, they must be complemented by broader systemic shifts. The power of individual behaviours, when multiplied, can create a ripple effect, but lasting impact requires governments, industries and communities working in harmony.

It is important to recognise that sustainability cannot simply be a consumer choice, it must become a societal norm.

The current model, which places the burden on individuals while allowing industries to continue with “business as usual” is not just unsustainable, it is profoundly unjust.

The time has come for a shift in perspective, where systemic change is seen not as a luxury but as a necessity. Malaysia needs bold and decisive action, not just from individuals but also from the government and industries.

Policies that make green living the default choice – such as subsidies for eco-friendly products, stricter regulations on corporate polluters and robust investments in infrastructure – are key steps towards building a more sustainable future.

Moreover, a cultural shift is necessary in how we view sustainability. The responsibility of addressing climate change should not disproportionately fall on individuals, particularly those already struggling financially. Corporations and industries, as the wealthiest and most influential players, have a greater obligation to lead the charge toward sustainability.

As Malaysia confronts the realities of climate change, it is imperative that we shift the narrative away from individual action as the sole remedy for environmental degradation.

The rakyat are ready to do their part but systemic support is essential for real progress. It is time for the government and industries to take responsibility, ensuring that sustainable living is accessible and affordable.

Half-measures are no longer enough. What Malaysia needs now is bold and decisive actions that connect individual behaviours, corporate responsibility and government policies into a cohesive, collective effort. It is time for the system to catch up.

The writers are from the Department of

Science and Technology Studies,

Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com