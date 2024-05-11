Consumer associations should stay relevant

MALAYSIAN consumer associations have been around since the 1960s. However, today we have few that are active and serve consumer interest.

They should continue to fight for consumer rights nationwide and address issues that require better consumer education, stronger laws and enhanced regulatory frameworks, especially in commerce.

Many of these associations face several challenges when it comes to consumer protection, despite existing legal frameworks such as the Consumer Protection Act 1999. The main issues stem from a combination of factors, including:

Limited awareness: Many consumers are not fully aware of their rights under consumer protection laws. This lack of awareness leads to consumers not filing complaints or pursuing justice when their rights are violated.

Weak enforcement: While there are laws in place, the enforcement of these laws can be inconsistent. Regulatory agencies sometimes lack the resources or the will to take effective action against businesses that violate consumer rights.

Online transactions: With the rise of e-commerce, there have been increasing complaints about fraud, counterfeit goods and scams. Consumer protection laws are still catching up to fully address issues arising from online transactions, leaving many consumers vulnerable.

Delayed resolutions: Consumers often face long wait-times when filing complaints or seeking compensation. Dispute resolution mechanisms can be slow, which discourages consumers from pursuing complaints.

Misleading advertisements: There have been cases of misleading or false advertising where consumers end up buying products or services that do not meet expectations. The penalties for businesses engaging in such practices are not always strong enough to act as a deterrent.

Price gouging: In certain industries, especially during times of crisis, for example, the Covid-19 pandemic, price gouging can be a significant issue, with some businesses exploiting consumers by drastically raising prices on essential goods.

The government also has a duty to see that consumer associations function as they should and continue to stay active, and that they are fully supported.

Consumers should take action to defend their rights and ensure they are not violated while pursuing consumer protection.

Bulbir is a former president of the Negeri Sembilan Consumers Association. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com