Corruption can destroy a nation

GREED is a powerful force that can bring misery and suffering to individuals.

Many senior citizens have lost their hard-earned money to scams that promise quick returns. Despite frequent news reports about such frauds, people continue to fall victim to these scams

every day.

Greed also plays a significant role in corruption. According to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, 545 individuals or 43.4% of the 1,257 people detained from January to October last year were civil servants. This revelation is shocking and alarming as these officers, entrusted with positions of responsibility, have betrayed the trust placed in them.

Every government department, including schools and universities, has integrity pledges, yet corruption continues to thrive. Many are tempted by the large sums of money offered by unscrupulous syndicates. Holding top positions comes with its fair share of temptations.

I recall reading about a teacher who travelled 130km daily to teach Orang Asli students. Every morning, he would wake up at 5am, take his motorcycle down a rough track, and head to his school on

the edge of the jungle. He did this for

three years.

There are countless others who work tirelessly day and night to make ends meet. These are the unsung heroes – dedicated, patriotic and passionate about serving humanity. They make sacrifices, earning only a modest salary, but remain committed to living honestly.

Corruption must be eradicated. Hopefully, we can all learn from the example of a Nepali security guard who found RM500,000 in a suitcase and returned it to the police. He could have taken it for himself and no one would have known but his conscience and integrity overcame the temptation of greed.

We must learn from such honest individuals. Greed can ruin nations but honesty and integrity can help rebuild them.