Creating a fun atmosphere at home

Q: I believe my family is generally healthy, despite having faced some challenges. However, we seem to have lost our sense of joy in daily life. What would you recommend?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: If laughter is rare in your home, your family may be feeling its effects. The good news is that you can change the atmosphere in your home today. Regardless of the challenges you are facing, you can choose how to respond.

While some situations are serious and call for a sober reaction, every day brings opportunities to show your children how to enjoy life. This skill is especially crucial during tough times.

By choosing joy despite discouragement, you model a valuable habit for your children.

One simple way to bring back fun and joy is to rediscover play. Occasionally, set aside your to-do list and engage in play with your children. You will likely notice an immediate improvement in your family’s mood.

Additionally, serving others can work wonders for your state of mind. Shifting your focus from your problems to helping someone else often brings about gratitude and joy.

Finally, do not dwell on minor mistakes. Everyone makes them, and if you let mishaps ruin your day, your children may struggle with extending grace to themselves and others. Instead of criticising them for honest mistakes, offer reassurance and remind them that accidents are part of life.

In the end, adopting a few simple habits can greatly enhance the atmosphere in your home. We wish you the best in creating a more joyful environment.

Q: My infant daughter usually smiles at everyone, but she began screaming when my great-aunt visited last weekend and wanted to hold her. What may have caused this change in her behaviour?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: It sounds like your baby may be experiencing normal stranger anxiety. Around six months of age, many infants start showing signs of discomfort around unfamiliar people, even if they previously seemed comfortable with everyone.

When a new person approaches or someone she has not seen in a while comes close, your baby may respond with a fearful stare, followed by crying and clinging to you for comfort. This reaction is common as

babies approach their first birthday and often continues into their second year.

To help ease this transition, avoid having the new person try to touch, kiss or hold your baby immediately. Even direct eye contact can sometimes trigger a crying response.

Instead, engage in casual conversation with the new person, allowing your baby to observe and get used to the person’s presence at her own pace. Over time, simple interactions and gradual exposure can help your baby become more comfortable with your great-aunt.

Other factors could also be influencing her reaction. She may have been hungry or tired or she could have been startled by something your great-aunt did or wore. Babies can become particularly stressed if they wake up and see an unfamiliar face right away.

The early years of your child’s life offer a wonderful opportunity to learn about her unique personality, preferences and reactions. Embrace this time as a valuable part of your parenting journey.

This article is contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit.