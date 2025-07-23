Critical role of coaching in palliative care

GLOBALLY, the need for palliative care is on an upward trend due to the ageing population and the rising burden of chronic diseases.

In Malaysia, the proportion of palliative care needs relative to deaths has remained around 71% in recent years. By 2030, demand for palliative care is expected to increase by 240%.

Sarawak, Perak, Johor, Selangor and Kedah are projected to be the top five states with the highest palliative care needs in 2030.

Palliative care is specialised medical care for people living with serious illnesses. Palliative care services were first offered in Malaysia in 1995 and they are gradually being included in the standard healthcare system.

Over the past 20 years, there has been significant international emphasis on coaching in palliative care. This coaching involves providing support, guidance and education to individuals facing terminal or life-threatening illnesses, as well as to their families and caregivers.

While aiming to improve quality of life through early detection and treatment of pain and symptoms, palliative care also empowers patients and their families to take an active role in deciding their treatment, helping them reclaim a sense of control over their lives.

As palliative care necessitates interactive and interpersonal processes between patients, relatives and healthcare professionals, coaching helps individuals develop their communication skills and express their needs, preferences and concerns more effectively, which leads to increased satisfaction in care outcomes.

Coaching in palliative care is also recognised as a form of health education and health promotion aimed at enhancing individual well-being. By supporting effective coping mechanisms, palliative care coaching helps patients and their families through goal-setting, problem-solving and symptom management.

Additionally, coaching supports individuals in making informed decisions as it is pertinent to note that making decisions about treatment options, advance care planning and end-of-life care is rather challenging when undergoing treatments.

Through the provision of information, the clarification of options and assistance in weighing the advantages and disadvantages of various possibilities becomes easier for patients to advocate for their rights and choices.

In addition, in delivering patients with tailored treatment that fits their specific disease stage, coaches can deliver patient-centred care that respects people’s cultural backgrounds, attitudes and beliefs.

Palliative care coaching helps patients, families and healthcare professionals coordinate and collaborate, promoting continuity of care and alignment around shared goals.

Anthony Grant, a revered psychologist, informs that coaching can be considered an emerging cross-disciplinary occupation, with the main goals being to improve performance, enhance well-being and support organisational and individual change.

Palliative care coaching adopts a comprehensive strategy, acknowledging that every person’s experience with illness is distinct and multifaceted. Further to treating physical symptoms, coaches often address emotional, social and spiritual issues.

Coaching is essential in palliative care as it is important to remember that the end of life deserves as much beauty, care and respect as the beginning.

Dr Jesrina Ann Xavier is a member of the Active Ageing Impact Lab at Taylor’s University and Dr Liew Kean Yew is a palliative care specialist at Hospital Ampang.

