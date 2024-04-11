Deeper meaning of Deepavali

DEEPAVALI, a festival that Malaysia warmly embraces, bursts onto the scene each year, vibrant

and unabashed, like clouds draped in neon.

Walk through Little

India and the atmosphere is charged, with lights, sounds, colours and crowds forming a lively spectacle on the streets.

It is a festival full of energy, perhaps overflowing with it. However, this is the “festive spirit” after all, so why not indulge in the cheer.

In a country mindful of environmental matters, it is intriguing that Deepavali’s soundscape, especially in Brickfields’ Little India remains unchecked.

DJs broadcast at full volume, conversations disappear into the symphony of human chatter and tunes layered over the bustling hum. Yet, this cacophony is brushed off as just another element of the celebration. Why question it? Noise is simply part of the experience.

Traditions arrive punctually, as expected. New clothes? Yes. Heaps of murukku, ladoos and treats that seem to defy every diet known? Absolutely.

Glittery decorations that flash brightly today but will be forgotten tomorrow? Triple yes.

In a world where Halloween has gained a strong foothold in our malls

and public spaces, Deepavali’s vibrance fills in the gaps, reinvigorating the festive spirit.

There is a place for tradition, of course, but when routines become too familiar, what do they leave us with? Are we celebrating for ourselves or to meet an expectation?

Listening to the radio, there is no shortage of callers sharing Deepavali plans, from shopping to cooking to spending, a pattern that seems like a grand exercise in consumerism, sprinkled with tradition.

“It’s about light and joy”, we hear, but in this glow of “joy”, there is a curious attraction towards the checkout line, as if celebration itself has turned into a transaction.

This raises a thought: what about giving? Isn’t there a place for restraint or perhaps for sustainability amid the festive joy? Instead of simply keeping up with the festivities, why not pause to consider generosity that goes beyond spending?

In a twist of irony, though the Indian population in Malaysia is not exactly soaring, the number of Deepavali vendors seems to multiply annually. Smaller population, grander celebration?

It almost appears that the vibrancy of the festival expands to compensate. But maybe a touch of moderation could be equally festive, if not more meaningful.

Look outside the celebration bubble for a moment. Economic challenges and political uncertainties linger, adding a bit of perspective to the scene.

Is this truly the right moment to go overboard with sweets and sparkles we may not need?

Deepavali has the potential to be more than just a seasonal indulgence.

It could be a time to contribute meaningfully to those around us, embodying empathy and humanity.

Acts of kindness do not always need to be grand or costly, sometimes a moment of connection with someone who would otherwise be alone can bring more light into the world than a string of fireworks.

After all, our most precious resource is not wealth, it is time, a gift we rarely have enough of and which can genuinely matter when given sincerely.

Spending time with others, lifting our gaze from the screens we so often hold or taking a moment to connect is a gesture that costs nothing but creates something priceless. And isn’t that the heart of any celebration?

Perhaps this Deepavali, take a moment to step back from the retail thrill. Save a few dollars if you will, but more importantly, save a piece of yourself for something lasting.

Spend time with those who matter most, share a little warmth and spread some light without a price tag.

In the end, Deepavali need not be a test of how many sweets we consume or how loud our music plays. Instead, let it be about the brightness we bring into each other’s lives, an idea that stretches beyond this season and resonates in every celebration.

Happy Deepavali to one and all.

Bhavani holds a doctorate in

English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations.

She is currently pursuing a

second master’s degree in counselling.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com