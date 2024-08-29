Double-edged sword of optimism

OPTIMISM is often celebrated as a virtue. We are encouraged to look on the bright side, dream big and believe in ourselves.

But what if our optimism is not just a positive mindset but also a cognitive bias that subtly distorts our perception of reality? This

is the essence of optimism bias – a tendency to overestimate the likelihood of positive outcomes and underestimate the negative ones.

To understand optimism bias, we need to explore its roots in our evolutionary past. Fear was a critical survival mechanism, alerting our ancestors to the potential threats, prompting evasive actions.

It was the instinctive recoil from a predator’s growl or the quickened heartbeat at the sight of a venomous snake – reactions that could mean a difference between life and death. Yet, alongside this primal fear, a spark of optimism also flickered. Optimism was the belief that challenges could be overcome, food could be found and shelter could be secured.

It was this hope that spurred them to venture into the unknown, explore new territories and innovate in the face of adversity. This delicate balance between fear and optimism, finely tuned over millennia, enabled our ancestors to not only survive but thrive.

However, optimism bias can tilt this balance, causing us to downplay risks and overestimate our chances of success. One of the most insidious manifestations of optimism bias is in the realm of health.

People often underestimate their risk of developing certain diseases, leading them to neglect preventive measures such as regular check-ups, a balanced diet or exercise.

For instance, a person may assume he is less likely to suffer from a heart attack than his peers, despite sharing the same risk factors. This false sense of security can result in neglecting lifestyle changes that could mitigate his risks.

In the financial world, optimism bias can be equally detrimental. Investors may assume that they are less likely to face a market downturn than others, leading them to take on more risk than is prudent.

Similarly, people may believe that they are more likely to retire comfortably without adequately saving, relying on overly optimistic projections of their future income or investment returns. This can lead to a lack of preparation for economic downturns, unexpected expenses or changes in personal circumstances.

Several factors contribute to optimism bias. One is egocentric thinking, where individuals focus more on their abilities and less on external factors. For example, a person may believe that they are a better-than-average driver and thus less likely to be involved in an accident despite statistics showing that most people rate themselves above average in driving skills.

Comparative optimism also plays a role, where individuals believe that they are less likely to experience negative events than others. This is often coupled with a lack of experience or exposure to adverse events, reinforcing the belief that “it won’t happen to me”.

For example, a person who has never experienced a natural disaster may underestimate their risk of being affected by one, leading to inadequate preparedness.

Cognitive neuroscience research also suggests that the brain processes information in a way that favours optimistic outcomes. Studies have shown that when people are presented with positive and negative information about the future, the brain tends to adjust its beliefs more in response to positive information and less to negative information. This can lead to a distorted view of reality, where risks are minimised and benefits are exaggerated.

While we cannot completely eliminate optimism bias, we can learn to manage it and make more informed decisions.

Here are some practical strategies to balance optimism with realism:

Reality check: Regularly review your past predictions and compare them to actual outcomes. This helps calibrate your expectations and identify patterns of over-optimism.

Keeping a decision journal where you note down your expectations and later review the actual outcomes can provide valuable insights into your decision-making patterns.

Play the devil’s advocate: When making decisions, consciously adopt a critical stance. Challenge your assumptions by considering potential downsides and obstacles. Asking yourself, “What could go wrong?” or “What am I missing?” can help you identify blind spots.

Seek diverse perspectives: Consult people with different viewpoints and backgrounds. This can help you get a more balanced picture and avoid falling into an echo chamber of optimism. Engaging in discussions with colleagues, friends or experts who are more risk-averse can provide a counterbalance to your natural tendencies.

Break down goals: Instead of setting overly ambitious goals, break them down into

smaller, more manageable steps. This

approach not only increases your chances of success but also provides a sense of progress along the way, keeping you motivated while staying grounded.

Learn from mistakes: Do not shy away from analysing your past mistakes. Identify instances where optimism bias played a role and use these experiences to refine your decision-making process. Reflecting on past decisions, especially those that did not turn out as expected, can provide valuable lessons.

Practise mindfulness: Cultivate awareness of your thoughts and emotions, including any tendencies toward excessive optimism. Mindfulness can help you observe your thought patterns without judgement, allowing you to make more conscious and deliberate choices. Techniques like meditation or reflective journalling can help in building this awareness.

Curate your information diet: Be mindful of the information you consume. Avoid echo chambers that reinforce your existing beliefs and actively seek out diverse perspectives. Reading materials, attending talks or engaging with media that presents opposing viewpoints can help.

Use probability-based decision-making: Incorporate statistical thinking into your decision-making processes. Instead of relying on gut feelings or overly optimistic predictions, consider the actual probabilities of various outcomes. Tools like risk assessment matrices or decision trees can help visualise potential risks and rewards.

Optimism can be a powerful driver of innovation, resilience and personal growth. However, by being mindful of its biases, we can ensure that it remains a tool for empowerment rather than a source of unwarranted risks.

The writer is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com