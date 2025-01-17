Q: I know I have gained some weight, and despite trying numerous diets, I cannot seem to lose even a few kilogrammes. It is really discouraging and affects how I feel about myself. Should I just accept that I will never succeed?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: We understand how you are feeling.

The reason for weight gain is simple: we consume more calories than our bodies can use. With larger portion sizes and the prevalence of fast food and late-night meals like mamak suppers in Malaysia, it is easy to see how we end up gaining weight. We also tend to be less active than previous generations.

While weight gain is understandable, the effects of exercise and proper nutrition are just as predictable. To start, we need to increase our activity levels and cut back on time spent in front of screens. Something as simple as walking for 30 minutes a day can make a big difference.

Exercise does not have to be strenuous, just get moving. When it comes to nutrition, keep it simple. Instead of following fleeting diets, make food choices that you can stick with over the long haul.

But here is the bigger question: If good health is straightforward, why is it so hard to lose weight? The truth is, changing bad habits is tough. That is why having strong support is crucial. Research shows that those with strong community support are more likely to not only lose weight but keep it off.

What is the secret to shedding those unwanted kilogrammes? A little grit – and a lot of encouragement from people you trust and who want to see you succeed. Do not go at it alone.

Q: My husband and I are so busy that it feels like our lives are running us, not the other way around. We are worried about how this is affecting our parenting, especially since we are often drained by the time we get home. How can we address this?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: You are not alone – our whole culture runs at a non-stop pace. As parents, it is up to us to hit the pause button and regain perspective as well as shift our mindset. This requires being intentional.

Being intentional means deliberately prioritising how you spend your time and energy. It is about recognising the importance of establishing boundaries and learning to say “no” to some things so that you can focus on what matters most – your children.

It is about understanding what recharges you. For example, use your lunch break to work out, read a book or even take a quick nap. Finding a balance will help you recharge and strengthen your ability to parent effectively.

Parenting does not require perfection but it does demand intentionality when it comes to managing your:

Time: We all have limited time but your schedule is yours to manage. Small adjustments can add up and make a significant difference.

Attention: What you focus on matters. While it is easy to give attention to a child’s whining or misbehaviour, try to also highlight their acts of kindness or requests to play. Be intentional about where you direct your attention to strengthen your relationship.

Boundaries: What are you modelling for your children? What can you say “no” to in order to say “yes” to your family?

Intentionality takes time and energy – both of which can be short in supply. But by adjusting your priorities, you can regain control of your life and see a positive shift in your parenting.

The article was contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit. It provides a myriad of programmes and resources, including professional counselling services, to the community.

For more information, visit family.org.my.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com