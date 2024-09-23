Embracing and adapting to complexities of travel

AFTER a decade-long hiatus, I recently found myself drawn back to China, this time exploring the enchanting landscapes of Zhangjiajie, in the Northwest Hunan Province.

My previous visit had taken me through the bustling streets of Beijing and the historical sites of Chengde, but the winter’s chill had restricted our adventures to fleeting outdoor excursions, followed by hasty retreats indoors for warmth. This time, I was eager to immerse myself in a different China.

With a staggering population of 1.5 billion, China is a powerhouse that relies on its own people to sustain its momentum, and it was evident from the scores of visitors moving within China.

I joined a tour group of 25, with 11 members hailing from my family, which added a unique dynamic to our travels.

However, I must admit that I felt an unexpected sense of isolation during trip, not due to lack of integration within the tour group but merely from an “outsider” point of view in China.

Despite Zhangjiajie being a hub for tourists, predominantly from within China, the language barrier was palpable. English, it seemed, was a foreign concept to many in this vibrant region. It was evident in every facet of their lifestyle that they were doing fine without English.

Even in our five-star accommodations, communication was a challenge as the front desk staff did not speak a word of English, and navigating the hotel appliances felt like deciphering an ancient script.

The only saviour was a trusty calculator on our phones, which we relied on to convey the price of goods in the bustling marketplaces. Also, with Google Translate as our constant companion, we attempted to bridge the gap, though I often wondered if my frustrations were simply the result of my own expectations.

Fortunately, our efficient English-speaking tour guide stood with us for clarity amid the language conundrum, guiding us through the wonders of Zhangjiajie with ease.

How can I not talk about this simple task of ordering a western coffee at a popular American chain that came fraught with hitches, reminding me of the linguistic chasm that persisted.

As a Malaysian, I am accustomed to a rich array of culinary delights, reflecting our multicultural society. However, I found the local cuisine in this part of China to be rather bland and this is the view of almost all the tour participants.

Sixteen meals of steamed vegetables seasoned with little more than salt left us craving the unique flavours of home. By the third day, we resorted to instant noodles and

snacks we had packed, longing for the fusion that defines our homeland’s gastronomy.

Despite these challenges, standing before Zhangjiajie’s breathtaking limestone hills and gorges was a transformative experience.

It is a breathtaking wonderland where nature and human ingenuity coexist in stunning harmony. As a traveller, standing amid the towering sandstone pillars of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, for example, felt like stepping into fantasy where the mist danced with abandon around the majestic formations, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

The park’s intricate network of trails, glass bridges and the world’s longest and highest glass bridge offer exhilarating views that leave one awestruck.

The sheer magnitude of nature’s creations was intimidating and awe-inspiring, reminding us of the remarkable harmony between man and the environment.

The industrious spirit of the Chinese people was apparent in their architectural feats, from the world’s longest cable car to the deepest and longest escalators, each marvel pushing the boundaries of engineering.

The limitless sky above Zhangjiajie felt like a metaphor for the human capacity for innovation. The Chinese are relentless in their pursuit of progress, consistently seeking transformative ways to enhance their world.

This fervour for creation challenges us to reflect on our own resources and priorities as we question where we might have faltered and what we can learn from their example.

Zhangjiajie became more than just a travel destination. It transformed into a lesson in resilience, creativity and man’s hunger for triumphs.

The experiences and insights I gained during my time there are invaluable. The possibilities for growth and innovation are endless, and it all starts with our willingness to embrace new experiences and perspectives.

As we left Zhangjiajie, we carried with us a deeper understanding of the complexities of travel, the beauty of nature and man’s desire to push boundaries without destroying them.

Each journey offers a chance to learn, adapt and grow, reinforcing the notion that the world is vast and full of surprises, waiting for us to explore, only with an open mind.

Bhavani holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com