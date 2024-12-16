Embracing true spirit of Christmas

THE season of jingling bells and radiant splendour is upon us once again. Streets shimmer with festive lights, and the melodies of Christmas tunes weave an enchanting serenade in the air.

Christmas, with its promise of warmth, togetherness and renewal, casts a luminous glow over our

lives. Yet, as we revel in this season’s charm, it is impossible to ignore the contrasting shadows that loom for others.

In not too far away in our country, communities are still mending the shreds of lives torn asunder by merciless floods. Entire neighbourhoods, once thriving with laughter, now stand in eerie silence, their remnants reduced to heaps of rubble.

Families seek refuge in temporary shelters, clinging to fragments of normalcy while their surroundings echo the tales of displacement and despair. Beyond our borders, a broader world grapples with relentless conflicts, where humanity’s darker impulses leave a trail of sorrow. The chasm between our celebrations and these harsh realities is vast and humbling.

The contrast invites introspection. Is it selfish to lose ourselves in merriment when others are enduring suffering? This question lingers, yet the answer is profoundly human: to cherish what we have while striving to extend solace to others.

Joy, after all, is not a betrayal of empathy; it is a celebration of resilience and a call to nurture hope.

As the calendar prepares to unveil a new year, we find ourselves reflecting on the whirlpool that was 2024. This

year has been anything but monotonous. Across the globe, monumental decisions, like the United States’ defining election, brought to light the ethical dilemmas and societal fractures we collectively face.

At home, nature wielded its might through devastating floods, a sobering reminder of its unyielding authority. Yet, amidst the upheaval, humanity’s spirit shone brightly. Communities united, strangers extended kindness, and acts of courage illuminated the darkest of days.

Parallel to these tribulations were moments of triumph. Scientific breakthroughs ignited awe, personal milestones enriched individual narratives and fleeting joys reminded us of life’s bittersweet duality. It is in this juxtaposition of sorrow and hope, scarcity and abundance, that we find the essence of our shared existence.

For those fortunate enough to partake in the festivities of Christmas, the privilege is profound. To gather with loved ones, share hearty feasts and exchange laughter over a table adorned with holiday cheer is a rarity not universally granted.

Recognising this privilege, however, does not mean dampening our joy. Rather, it urges us to embrace gratitude, to let every twinkling light and cheerful melody reaffirm our blessings.

The festive spirit is not merely indulgent, it is an opportunity to foster connection and compassion. In the corporate corridors, year-end celebrations abound, from opulent dinners to light-hearted gatherings.

While these may seem extravagant, they serve as a poignant reminder of the value of relationships. Beyond the spreadsheets and deadlines, the camaraderie forged in shared moments is invaluable. Perhaps this is the heart of Christmas, not the glittering gifts or lavish spreads but the bonds we nurture. In a world so often splintered by discord, these moments of togetherness are treasures beyond compare. They remind us of our shared humanity, the threads that weave us into a collective whole.

As the season’s glow bathes us in its comforting light, how do we reconcile our celebration with the world’s aching wounds? The answer lies in balance. Revel in the present, yet act with mindfulness.

Indulge in joy but temper it with generosity. By intertwining our festivity with compassion, we can transform our blessings into catalysts for good.

There are countless avenues to extend this goodwill. Even the smallest actions like a warm meal and a thoughtful word can carry the potential to brighten lives.

Beyond December, let the lessons of Christmas guide us. Gratitude, kindness and love should not be confined to a season. They should shape our days and interactions throughout the year. This enduring spirit of giving and connection is the true essence of the festive season.

As 2024 draws to a close, let us raise a glass to a year that tested our resilience, deepened our empathy and celebrated our capacity for connection. It was a year of contrasts, but also of extraordinary courage and unity. As the bells chime and lights glitter, may our hearts brim with hope for a kinder, brighter tomorrow.

Merry Christmas, and may the spirit of this season inspire you as we embrace the possibilities of a brand-new year.

Dr Bhavani Krishna Iyer holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and

public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com