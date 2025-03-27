Ensuring proper oversight of orphanages

THE caregivers in an orphanage are truly people of compassion, love and affection.

The children in orphanages are generally those whose parents have passed away or who have been abandoned.

Some parents send their children to orphanages and visit them occasionally. However, as time goes by, these visits become less frequent and, eventually, cease altogether.

Besides understanding the plight of these children, caregivers who genuinely treat them with love and dignity will be looked upon as godsend guardians. This gift of love would also provide the orphans with a sense of security and peace.

However, there are also cases of orphanages where the children have been ill-treated and abused in various ways, leading to a life filled with trauma as they have no one to turn to for help.

In addition, many well-wishers donate food and resources for these underprivileged children. It is grossly improper for the owners of orphanages to misuse these donations for their benefit. This should never be a profit-making venture.

Orphanages in Malaysia, which are considered institutional care facilities, are required to register with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry. Therefore, the relevant authorities must monitor the management of orphanages to ensure that the children are treated with care and respect. Any ill-treatment should not be tolerated and must be dealt with severely.

Furthermore, authorities should ensure that there is no misappropriation of funds or donations, which are given in good faith for the welfare of these children.

An orphanage should be a place of safety, care and protection for orphans. It should be a home of comfort and solace, not the opposite.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang