Environmental education at schools vital

IT is time for Malaysia to introduce environmental education in schools. Teachers can play a crucial role in promoting environmental literacy, starting from the preschool level.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, an environmentally literate person is someone who can understand, make informed decisions and take action on environmental issues.

This includes working individually and collectively to promote a balance between quality of life and environmental sustainability.

To achieve environmental literacy, a new curriculum with a more holistic approach is necessary.

In addition to the current syllabus, which includes elements of environmental education across various subjects and the existing environmental clubs in schools, it is time for the Education Ministry to implement hands-on initiatives for students.

This initiative should focus primarily on outdoor exposure to inspire environmental awareness and action, including gardening, cultivating crops, monitoring rivers and learning about trees and forests.

These activities can provide a deep, holistic awareness and under-standing of the importance of the environment and our relationship with it.

This will not only promote a sense of ownership and appreciation but also empower students to change the direction of sustainable lifestyles. It will help them become critical thinkers and be responsible for their natural environment.

Environmental education should also instil values of sustainable use, development and stewardship of natural resources in individuals and communities. The knowledge gained should foster an attitude of caring for the environment, working to defend it and protecting its resources.

Environmental education is a crucial step towards achieving environmental literacy, promoting positive decision-making and actions for a cleaner, greener and healthier environment.

Additionally, we should also educate our children about the importance of energy conservation.

We should provide practical examples and demonstrations to help children understand the importance of energy efficiency in buildings by teaching them to turn off lights, fans, laptops and other electronic devices when not in use, instilling the habit of saving energy and reducing unnecessary consumption.

Explain that many electronics continue to consume energy in standby mode, leading to wasted power, such as chargers, televisions and other gadgets.

Also, highlight the benefits of using natural light and ventilation in buildings to reduce reliance on artificial lighting, promoting a more energy-efficient environment.

Bulbir Singh is a former president of the Negeri Sembilan

Consumers Association.

