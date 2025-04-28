Fly smarter: Avoid tight clothing for safer air travel

I HAVE noticed that many airline passengers, especially young women, are opting for tight jeans and leggings that accentuate the contours of their legs, in line with modern fashion trends.

I have spoken to some passengers during flights and they mentioned that these outfits are not only comfortable but also enhance mobility.

However, they seem unaware that while these garments may be attractive and comfortable, they can pose significant dangers.

This is especially true if the pants are tight around the waist, thighs and ankles – areas most likely to swell during a flight.

Wearing leggings that are too tight can lead to numbness, tingling and severe leg pain due to compression of the outer femoral nerve,which controls sensation in the skin on the outer thigh.

Even worse, skin-tight clothing restricts blood flow to and from the legs. Combined with sitting immobile for long periods during a flight, this can lead to blood pooling in the legs, significantly increasing the risk of deep vein thrombosis – a serious condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein. These clots can travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism, which can be fatal.

Restrictive clothing can also hinder the lymphatic system, which is responsible for draining excess fluid from the body back into the bloodstream. The tight clothing acts like a tourniquet, impeding the flow of lymph, and creating a double whammy of negative effects.

Women are advised to set aside vanity when flying, by avoiding tight-fitting clothing to prevent the aforementioned health complications.

Additionally, passengers should regularly move their legs and take short walks along the aisle to promote healthy blood circulation during the flight.

Dr A. Soorian