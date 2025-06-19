MUTZIG, FRANCE: First stop on my annual visit to France’s mighty Maginot Line forts is this lovely Alsatian town. Mutzig was built by the Germans 1893-1916 to defend against enemy approaches to the important city of Strasbourg. It was – and remains – the largest modern fortress in Europe.

The vast fortress, which covers over 800 acres, was never attacked during World War I by the Germans or French. But as Europe’s first important fortress made of concrete and fully electrified, it was eagerly studied by French engineers and served as a template for the Maginot Line forts two decades later.

Both world wars showed the vulnerability of fixed fortifications. An enemy will always find a way round them or discover a fatal weakness.

In regard to the 322km-long Maginot Line, the forts did not fail. They held out to the bitter end.

The reason for France’s stunning defeat in 1940 was the failure of its field army and its blockheaded generals. Interestingly, a French parliamentary deputy with the effervescent name of Perrier precisely predicted where the Germans would break through the Ardennes Forest in 1940.

Though vulnerable, the fixed defences of the Maginot Line were hugely popular in France and wildly overestimated because they involved huge construction projects for many of the villages and factories along France’s eastern border with Germany.

Just as New Deal make-work projects boosted the United States during the Great Depression.

We see a similar mania in the response to President Donald Trump’s plan to create a national “Golden Dome” defensive shield to protect the nation from assorted nuclear threats.

In many ways, it’s a re-run of President Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars missile shield, which never got off the ground but was extremely popular among the public.

Frederick the Great of Prussia noted, “he who defends everything, defends nothing,” As true today as it was in the 18th century.

A national missile defence system to cover the entire nation would be impossibly expensive for a nation already deeply mired in debt.

The always powerful military-industrial complex will see Trump’s Golden Dome fantasy as a second Christmas though the basic technology has yet to be proven.

One wonders if the proponents of this defensive system have noticed that Russia has developed ballistic missiles that can alter course, change altitudes and switch targets? Or that China has ICBMs aboard freighters in the Pacific.

What about evolving electronic countermeasures that can fry enemy communications and guidance systems?

It would be far more prudent for the US to pursue disarmament talks and effective inspection regimes with its rivals than pie in the sky defensive systems that will certainly enrich military companies but fail to protect North America.

What’s more, having even a partial anti-missile system will likely make the US more aggressive and prone to wars.

Better to spend the trillions on curing cancer or blindness than on space wizardry.

Alas, we have a view of what awaits us. Lately, Trump banned people from 12 mostly Muslims nations and imposed restrictions on seven nations. Good work Mr President.

You and your New York City construction buddies have now made enemies of a quarter of the world’s population.

The writer is a syndicated columnist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com