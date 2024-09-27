Green ecology aids in mental, spiritual health

TO truly grasp the concept of green ecology, one must understand its essence.

This requires a fundamental shift in thinking, where one internalises the essence of relationships with organisms that possess life-giving properties.

In the contemporary world, there is much concern about climate change, the steps that need to be taken and the goals to be achieved.

However, there is often a lack of corresponding awareness that protecting the environment is not just about greening our surroundings or reducing carbon footprints, it is also about the mental and spiritual health of the community.

Studies show that being around indoor plants can positively impact mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression while promoting calmness and relaxation.

In some countries, green spaces are used in targeted ways to deliver therapeutic interventions for vulnerable groups, such as at-risk youth, individuals living with dementia or mental illness, probationers, and stressed employees.

Plants not only generate oxygen essential for human survival but also provide medicines for healing, life-giving properties that are often taken for granted.

Taking time to walk through gardens, parks, and hills, and contemplating the flowers, plants, birds, and the sound of trickling water enriches one’s soul.

This has worked for me in ways that have energised my being, providing a calm mind that helps generate ideas.

A contemplative spirit is essential to appreciate the invaluable essence of life that arises from the integration of humans with the environment.

Today, many hotels are going green by surrounding their restaurants and sitting spaces with plants, connecting the green environment with people.

The green spaces around the sitting areas of some restaurants provide opportunities for both staff and guests to connect with plants, fostering calmness and serenity.

Therefore, it is vital to grasp the essence of green ecology, which possesses an internal dimension that inspires, enlivens, and enriches life, contributing to the mental and spiritual health of the community.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue