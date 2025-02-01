Heavy vehicle incidents a growing menace

HEAVY vehicle accidents have increasingly dominated media headlines, with incidents involving buses and trailers crashing into barriers or colliding with oncoming vehicles becoming alarmingly common on highways.

These accidents are more likely to result in fatalities compared to those occurring on federal, state, or municipal roads.

One of the key factors contributing to this trend is the higher speeds at which trailers, buses, and lorries travel on highways.

The danger is compounded when these vehicles carry heavy loads, generating significant momentum that worsens the impact of collisions.

Alarmingly, many trailers and lorries are overloaded, exceeding the recommended weight limits.

Despite speed limit signs displayed on the back of these vehicles, such restrictions are often ignored, creating a dangerous combination of weight and speed that frequently results in tragedy.

Although some have called for stricter maintenance protocols for heavy vehicles, this alone does not address the severity of the issue.

A lorry or trailer may be serviced, inspected, and certified roadworthy, yet it can still pose a significant risk if overloaded and driven recklessly.

The root cause lies in the behaviour of drivers who are inconsiderate, impulsive, and dismissive of traffic regulations.

Incidents of speeding heavy vehicles on highways are far too common.

It is not unusual to witness such vehicles overtaking others on the fast lane, tailgating smaller cars, honking, or flashing lights to force their way through.

Many are seen exceeding the speed limit of 110km/h or driving in lanes that are explicitly out of bounds for heavy vehicles.

Stricter enforcement measures are urgently needed to tackle this issue.

Heavy vehicles that exceed speed limits should be promptly fined and the installation of additional speed cameras on highways could help deter such behaviour.

Reintroducing flashlights on heavy vehicles, which activate when the vehicle exceeds its speed limit, would also serve as an effective deterrent.

Furthermore, speedometers in these vehicles could be adjusted to physically prevent them from surpassing their prescribed speed limits.

It is imperative to act swiftly to prevent further loss of innocent lives on our highways.

Without decisive action, these “monsters” will continue to pose a grave threat to road safety.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban