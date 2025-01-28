THE proposal to make litterbugs perform community service, such as sweeping streets or picking up rubbish, may not effectively address the issue of littering.

While fines ranging from RM500 to RM1,000 are in place, they are often ignored, and public spaces like beaches and parks remain littered, despite the availability of trash bins.

The root cause lies in a lack of awareness about the harmful effects of indiscriminate littering.

Many people throw rubbish without hesitation, including cigarette butts, fruit peelings, and plastic bags, often because they believe they won’t be caught.

Fines can only deter littering if they are strictly enforced, but enforcement officers cannot be everywhere.

The real solution lies in instilling a sense of responsibility and discipline among people.

A shift in attitude is necessary. People would not litter in their own homes or abroad, such as in Singapore, where they behave as model citizens. So why does this behaviour change in Malaysia?

To tackle this issue, the focus should be on educating children. Parents and teachers must be role models in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.

A primary school in Jempol district, Negeri Sembilan, once implemented a system where children were taught to dispose of waste responsibly, without classroom bins.

Ultimately, we need to change mindsets, starting at home and in schools, to foster a cleaner, more respectful environment for all.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban