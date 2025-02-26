Invest in nurses for healthier tomorrow

THE healthcare sector is facing a growing challenge as the global nursing shortage intensifies. Ageing populations, increasing healthcare demands and a wave of nurse retirements

are contributing to staffing shortages, jeopardising patient care.

The World Health Organisation has identified a significant global shortage of nurses, prompting numerous countries to recruit foreign nurses. Malaysian nurses are particularly in demand in the Middle East, Singapore and Australia.

A study the writer conducted on the factors influencing migration and job satisfaction among Malaysian nurses working abroad revealed that 77.5% of nurses are satisfied with their work overseas, mainly due to higher salaries and better benefits. Work-related challenges in Malaysia are a key driver for many nurses seeking opportunities abroad.

The ageing population is a key factor exacerbating this shortage. Older adults require frequent medical attention, chronic disease management and specialised care, increasing the demand for healthcare services.

Simultaneously, many experienced nurses are retiring, creating a significant gap in the workforce. The growing patient load and loss of veteran nurses highlight the urgent need for effective retention strategies.

Another contributing factor is the enduring perception of nursing as a predominantly female profession. This perception deters men from pursuing careers in this field despite efforts to promote gender diversity.

Furthermore, the substantial number of female nurses has resulted in workforce shortages as many are taking career breaks due to family commitments. This diminishes the number of new entrants into the profession and restricts the potential workforce.

Offering competitive compensation is crucial for retaining nurses. Financial stability and professional recognition are fundamental to job satisfaction and commitment to the workforce.

Increasing salaries and providing comprehensive benefits can attract and retain skilled nurses. Economic incentives such as performance bonuses, tuition reimbursement and retention bonuses can significantly lower turnover rates.

Nurses who feel adequately rewarded for their efforts are likelier to remain in the profession. Compensation goes beyond salaries to include essential benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans and paid time off. These contribute to financial security, allowing nurses to focus on their work without additional stress while fostering a loyal and dedicated workforce.

Work-life balance is another crucial

factor affecting nurse retention. Long shifts, unpredictable schedules and high-stress environments can lead to burnout, negatively impacting job performance and well-being.

Healthcare institutions must implement policies that support a healthier work-life balance. Flexible scheduling options, such as self-scheduling and shift-swapping, will help nurses manage their time effectively.

Part-time positions and job-sharing arrangements can help support those with family responsibilities or those pursuing further education.

Additionally, reducing mandatory overtime and ensuring adequate rest between shifts can prevent fatigue and improve job satisfaction.

Investing in staff wellness programmes is equally essential. Hospitals should provide initiatives such as mental health counselling, stress management workshops and mindfulness training. These programmes can assist nurses in navigating workplace demands while preserving their well-being in a supportive environment.

Career development opportunities are essential for sustaining nurses’ engagement and motivation. Continuous learning and professional advancement will enhance their skills and nurture long-term commitment.

Support for advanced degrees, certification programmes and specialised training can help nurses transition into leadership or advanced practice roles.

Healthcare institutions that prioritise career development will experience lower turnover rates and higher staff engagement. Nurses who see clear growth opportunities are more likely to remain with organisations that invest in their professional advancement.

Encouraging greater gender inclusivity through targeted recruitment campaigns, educational initiatives, workplace policies, flexible work arrangements and career re-entry programmes can also help expand and retain the nursing workforce.

Addressing the global nursing shortage requires collaboration among policymakers, healthcare administrators and nursing leaders. Strategies to attract new nurses and retain experienced professionals must be implemented.

Healthcare organisations can build a resilient nursing workforce by focusing on competitive compensation, better work-life balance and career development.

The global nursing shortage is a complex challenge that demands sustainable solutions. Ultimately, investing in nurses is

an investment in the future of healthcare, ensuring high-quality patient care and a strong, sustainable healthcare system for generations to come.

The time for action is now.

Prof Dr Soh Kim Lam is from the Department of Nursing, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com