Justifying extravagance over ethical values

THE lavish wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has captivated global attention. It was the wedding to talk about but on the sidelines, it also sparked heated debates about wealth disparity and social responsibility.

Concluding on July 14, this opulent event has become a symbol of extravagant excess, contrasting sharply with the widespread poverty in India.

The celebrations began in March, transforming Mumbai’s local airport into an international spectacle, complete with a star-studded guest list that included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and pop icon Rihanna.

The pre-wedding festivities continued with a masquerade ball in Cannes and a Mediterranean cruise attended by 800 A-listers, including performances by Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

The wedding was a three-day affair at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, blending traditional Indian rituals with modern opulence. The guest list featured celebrities, politicians and tech moguls, making the event as much a social media phenomenon as a private celebration.

Mukesh, ranked as the ninth richest person globally by Forbes in 2024, displayed his immense wealth through this grand wedding. The event was not only a union of Anant and Radhika Merchant but also a demonstration of the Ambani family’s affluence and social status.

However, the wedding’s extravagance has not been universally celebrated. Many critics have described it as a “sin against Mother Earth and the poor”, highlighting the stark contrast between the Ambani’s opulence and the dire poverty faced by millions in India. The total cost of the festivities is estimated at around?5,000 crore (RM2.69 billion), a figure that has drawn significant backlash.

The juxtaposition of such wealth against widespread economic hardship has intensified discussions about social inequality. Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “The Earth has enough resources to meet the needs of all but not enough to satisfy the greed of even one person”, resonate deeply in this context.

The wedding’s grandeur seems especially excessive in a country where a large portion of the population struggles to meet basic needs.

The Ambani wedding has reignited debates about the ethical implications of extreme wealth in a nation grappling with significant economic challenges.

According to a Pew Research Centre study, up to 95% of India’s population is classified as poor or low-income, with only a small fraction fitting into the middle-income category. The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these issues, pushing an estimated 75 million more people into poverty.

India’s middle class, often described as ambitious, has also felt the sting of this brazen display. Many in this group face stagnant wages and economic vulnerabilities, making the Ambani wedding’s luxury a painful reminder of unattainable dreams.

The growing consumer culture in India, where low-income individuals aspire for high-end products, further highlights the divide between these aspirations and harsh economic realities.

The wealth disparity in India is a huge gully. The richest 1% of Indians own 58% of the country’s wealth, with the top 10% controlling 80%. In contrast, the remaining 90% share just 20% of the wealth. This concentration of wealth has only increased over the years, with Indian billionaires’ net worth rising from 2% of GDP in 2000 to 20% in 2020. The collective wealth of India’s 142 billionaires now surpasses that of the poorest 555 million Indians combined.

The Ambani wedding has highlighted the vast wealth inequality in India and prompted critical conversations about the social responsibilities of the ultra-rich. While the event was a celebration of love and union, it is also a reminder of the pressing need for a more equitable distribution of wealth and resources. As the world watches such displays of opulence, it becomes increasingly important to address the underlying economic disparities that they expose.

In a country where many live on less than US$3.10 a day, the Ambani wedding serves as a call for action on the urgent need for policies that reduce inequality and support the economically disadvantaged.

This event has not only set a new benchmark for luxury but also sparked a broader conversation about social justice and economic equity in India.

Having said that, Mukesh, the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited, is not only known for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic efforts.

He has undertaken several charitable initiatives through the Reliance Foundation, which focuses on various areas such as education, healthcare, rural development and disaster relief.

It is worth noting that Mukesh’s philanthropy goes beyond charity as it is seen as a catalyst for transformative change, shaping the destiny of a nation and leaving a lasting legacy of compassion, empowerment and progress. Whether the wedding extremes can be justified by their philanthropy is a matter of opinion and societal values. It is a complex issue with valid arguments on both sides.

Philanthropy may be just a balm and not a blanket for all actions.

