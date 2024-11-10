KLIA needs innovation and revitalisation for leading edge

WHILE in transit from Fiji to Malaysia, I was struck by the ambience and vibrancy of Singapore Changi Airport, proudly boasting its renowned reputation as the best airport in the world. It is truly enchanting.

I watched children joyfully running around while their mothers chatted over coffee. Business executives hurried to catch flights, pausing to grab a coffee or pastry from the numerous famous cafes scattered throughout.

The restrooms were impeccably clean and functional.

Changi Airport shines as a beacon of modern travel while Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) stands in stark contrast.

Once hailed as a state-of-the-art facility, KLIA now grapples with a range of issues that detract from the overall traveller experience.

As a traveller, I have no inspiration to shop or dine because the offerings are disappointing and unappetising. In comparison, KLIA2 is far more appealing.

Before looking into the issues of promotion or comparing KLIA to Changi Airport, let us look into the issues KLIA is facing:

Ageing infrastructure

KLIA, opened in 1998, has not seen the level of modernisation that other leading airports have undergone. China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, India’s Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport are the new and upgraded airports that look far better and more friendly compared to our ageing KLIA. The once-impressive terminal now shows signs of wear and tear, with outdated facilities and aesthetics that feel uninspired, including its lighting, train, trolleys and toilets. Although the toilets having been upgraded recently, there is still room for improvement.

Limited retail and dining options

Unlike Changi Airport’s diverse selection of shops and restaurants, KLIA offers a more limited range. Travellers often find themselves facing repetitive choices – chocolates, liquor and cigarettes. This is particularly disappointing for travellers experiencing long layovers. Are the investors of other merchandise unattracted to the rates offered? Is the turnover or gains of investment in opening stores in KLIA unimpressive? With the number of tourists, especially from Asia, flocking in, it is a wonder why sales have not been given a boost. Perhaps the blame lies in a lack of marketing and promotion.

Inadequate amenities

While Changi Airport is known for its family-friendly activities and workspaces for business travellers, KLIA boasts the opposite. Families struggle to find engaging activities for children, and business travellers often search in vain for quiet, productive environments. The seats do not have charging pods for passengers to charge their devices while waiting to board their flights. There is nothing attractive or glitzy; no mini landscape representing our lush greenery or beauty; no exhibits boasting of the unique diverse culture of our people or lifestyle. Our once much-talked-about airport is now a dull building, much to our nation’s dismay.

Cleanliness and maintenance

The level of cleanliness at KLIA does not consistently meet the expectations set by its competitors. Travellers have reported issues with restrooms and common areas, which detract from the overall ambience. The condition of the toilets has improved, but the lighting is still dingy. The travelators are stained. In general, KLIA needs refurbishment and new decor for its worn-out and tired-looking state.

Learning from neighbours

KLIA can look to Changi Airport for inspiration on several fronts:

Modernisation and upgrades

– Regular updates to infrastructure can help maintain a contemporary feel. This includes investing in better signage as the current ones are outdated and difficult to read without looking up.

– Redesign the seating arrangements as well as the overall design and decor to enhance travel experience.

– Continuously create a “wow” experience in the living and waiting areas by upgrading seating and carpeting to foster a more attractive and exciting atmosphere for travellers.

Diverse retail and dining experiences

– Expand the range of shops and restaurants to include local and international brands to cater to a wider audience.

– Incorporate unique Malaysian cuisine alongside popular international options to enrich the dining experience.

– Food courts featuring a variety of local dishes can be a major attraction, but they need to be prominently placed and easily accessible for busy travellers rather than tucked away in a corner.

– Consider if a simple teh tarik and roti canai served on nice tables with comfortable chairs around it would add value to the travellers. Would a fried kuey teow hawker at the departure halls be an attraction?

Enhance amenities for travellers

– Create dedicated play areas for children, comfortable workspaces with charging stations and lounges designed for relaxation to attract families and business travellers.

Emphasise on cleanliness and maintenance

– Set up a robust cleaning protocol and regular maintenance checks to significantly improve travellers’ perceptions.

– Invest in staff training and resources to ensure a consistently high standard of cleanliness.

Add more information booths

– Design more information booths to ensure travellers receive guidance and assistance, especially if they are lost.

– Train counter staff to be fluent in English, ensuring their knowledge of all aspects relevant to travellers is current and accurate.

Airport police

– Ensure that police officers assigned to the airport are well-trained, fluent in English, and capable of providing accurate and professional assistance to travellers when needed.

Proposed strategies for revitalisation

Renovation projects

Initiate a phased renovation plan that targets key areas in the airport. Upgrading terminals with modern aesthetics, better lighting and efficient layouts can improve traveller flow and satisfaction.

Partnerships with local brands

Collaborate with Malaysian brands to create pop-up shops and eateries that showcase local culture, adding a unique touch to the travel experience.

Family and business amenities

Develop family zones with play areas and child-friendly facilities as well as business lounges with high-speed internet and workstations to cater to the diverse needs of travellers.

Marketing and outreach

Implement marketing campaigns that promote KLIA’s unique offerings, targeting domestic and international travellers to shift perceptions and draw in more visitors.

KLIA, once a proud symbol of Malaysia’s commitment to aviation, now faces challenges that require urgent attention.

By taking cues from the successful practices of Changi Airport or even Suvarnabhumi Airport and addressing its key issues, KLIA can revitalise its image and experience, transforming from a “white elephant” into a thriving hub of modern travel.

With strategic investments and a focus on customer experience, KLIA can reclaim its status among the best airports in the region. It needs to get back into shape right away.

