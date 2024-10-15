“Lifelong learning is not only about acquiring new knowledge and skills; it also involves discarding outdated information that should no longer be applied.”

LIFELONG learning is commonly understood as the ongoing development of one’s knowledge and skills, rather than stopping formal education after obtaining a certificate, diploma or degree years ago.

Those ambitious individuals serving in government or organisations that prioritise academic qualifications for promotions often aspire to earn master’s or doctorate degrees, which can favour them for top positions.

However, few have the opportunity to take a sabbatical or to upgrade their industry-relevant knowledge and skills.

Short training courses can be more effective than lengthy university programmes, as much of the academic content is not applicable in the workplace or in commerce.

In the business world, performance and results matter more than academic qualifications, especially for those awarded by dubious institutions, akin to degree mills.

Annually, universities and colleges churn out thousands of graduates with bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees, but many are unemployed, underemployed or remain unemployable.

For example, if they have a poor grasp of the languages used in the workplace, they may struggle to communicate effectively with their superiors, peers, subordinates, customers, suppliers and the public.

In the workplace, individuals must be able to think critically, read, write and speak clearly as well as understand what they see and hear – not just the words, but also the tone of voice.

They must demonstrate integrity and communicate convincingly to gain trust and confidence.

This explains why many individuals without tertiary education have succeeded in business while many graduates have failed in job interviews. Their so-called knowledge often resembles information that an electronic device could store and transmit more accurately.

Therefore, lifelong learning should begin with mastering languages, starting with one’s mother tongue and then progressing to English, the global language. This foundation will empower individuals to learn quickly and effectively.

Communication skills are far more important than academic qualifications, which are often just certificates awarded for programmes studied years ago, with much of the content already outdated.

However, academic qualifications are necessary for licensed professionals such as accountants, architects, doctors, engineers and lawyers.

These individuals possess strong communication skills, and their work requires them to apply what they have learned while continuously improving.

Training courses available in the market share one common characteristic: they look good on paper by conforming to standardised formats, including course content and objectives, trainer qualifications, participant details, venue, dates and facilities.

However, many training seminars are more like briefings than actual training. Trainers often engage in lengthy monologues, presenting facts and figures to impress the audience, with little opportunity for discussion or exercises to enhance industry-relevant knowledge and skills.

If training notes were provided in advance, interested participants could read and prepare, leading to more lively and insightful discussions during the seminar.

The trainer could then confirm accurate points made by participants while correcting or enhancing any incorrect or weak statements.

In conclusion, lifelong learning is not only about acquiring new knowledge and skills; it also involves discarding outdated information that should no longer be applied. Otherwise, we risk accumulating clutter in our memory.

Those who learn only the bare minimum will remain stuck at the bottom while those who continue to learn will adapt to new situations and achieve greater success.

To lead enlightened, fulfilling and rewarding lives, we must engage in learning, unlearning and relearning daily – not just limit ourselves to short training courses or lengthy academic programmes.

To improve, we must challenge our existing knowledge and continue to change, develop and grow.

Sadly, in largely indoctrinated communities and top-down government organisations, there is little exploration, learning, initiative or progress, as many processes are tightly structured and controlled.

In such environments, looking polished and proper is often prioritised over efficiency and effectiveness.

YS Chan