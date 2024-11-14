Looking beyond blame game in bullying cases

SO it seems to have happened again (pending police investigation, of course) – at the same institution, no less.

When harm like this is inflicted on someone, it is only natural for us to call for accountability, demanding swift investigations, disciplinary actions and appropriate consequences. A professor even called for the institution to be suspended as well.

However, if we are truly committed to preventing these tragedies from reoccuring, our response must go beyond punishing individuals. To stop bullying from recurring, we must dig deeper and examine the root causes that allow it to thrive in the first place.

It is not easy, admittedly, but it is essential. The first step is to closely examine the environment in which students exist. For many of us who spent time in dormitories during university or boarding schools, bullying may not have been a part of our experience.

I believe the difference lies in the environment itself. When students feel valued, supported and given room to grow, there is less space for aggression, frustration or power struggles.

In these environments, each individual has a chance to shine, and competition does not turn into cruelty. A positive environment not only discourages bullying behaviour, but prevents it by giving each student a sense of purpose and respect that overcomes the need to undermine others.

Creating this type of environment

at our institutions will not happen overnight. It requires a commitment to making students feel that they are a valued part of a community, thus allowing them to channel their energy into constructive pursuits and achievements.

We must go beyond academic excellence to also invest in creating inclusive, supportive environments, where empathy, respect and collaboration become a lifestyle, not just lip service. These values are what will help build emotionally resilient students who see one another as peers, not as threats or opponents.

Secondly, and equally important to creating the right environment, is the ability to understand the unique challenges young people face during these transformative, coming-of-age years. Youth is often a period marked by major physical, emotional and psychological changes, often mixed with an intense need for validation, acceptance and recognition.

I believe that sometimes, bullying does not arise out of ill intent but from a misguided attempt to fit in, assert identity or climb social ranks. While adults may overlook this as typical teenage angst, these deep-rooted needs can lead young people to act in destructive ways.

Guiding young people through these pressures should be a shared responsibility. Parents, teachers, administrators and the community need to collaborate to develop a supportive framework that helps young individuals build self-awareness and emotional resilience, especially in a multicultural society like ours.

Speaking from 17 years of experience working with university students in the residential colleges (what we call student hostels at Universiti Malaya), I believe that understanding the anxieties of youths and offering guidance does not necessarily require specialised training.

It calls for a commitment to active listening, patience and empathy. Wardens and dormitory supervisors can be trained to spot early signs of distress or aggression and even minor tensions that if unchecked can escalate into more serious incidents.

Recognising these signals early allows for timely intervention and support, preventing what may appear as minor conflicts from growing into harmful situations.

Encouraging positive social bonds

To build a long-lasting solution, we need to create a culture that values empathy and inclusion. A “witch hunt” for every individual involved in bullying cases will not necessarily solve the issue.

Real and sustainable change lies in creating a community where every student understands the importance of respect and emotional intelligence. By nurturing empathy and self-awareness, institutions can help young people form bonds rooted in mutual respect rather than hierarchy and dominance. This kind of culture will not erase the natural rivalries of youth but will help to ensure that these rivalries remain healthy and non-destructive.

The path forward will not be easy, but it is one that we must take together. Ending bullying is not about labelling students as “bad” and seeking retribution; it is about building a safer and more compassionate educational experience.

Schools, parents and communities must work hand-in-hand to create environments that celebrate each student’s strengths, help them channel their energy positively and constructively, and support them in moments of confusion or frustration.

I have seen that when students feel acknowledged, supported and heard, they are far less likely to turn to harmful behaviours.

In The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini explores themes of redemption and the courage required to do what is right, even when it is difficult. Perhaps the lesson here is similar: preventing bullying will take effort, courage and a willingness to change our approach. However, the result – a generation that values respect over dominance – is totally worth it.

Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, and the principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com