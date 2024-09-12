Monsoon tourism an unrealistic dream

ON Nov 13, a report titled “Kelantan sedia perkenal pelancongan musim tengkujuh” (Kelantan is ready to introduce monsoon tourism) was published based on remarks made by the State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Noor.

Following the presentation of

the second series of subsistence donations to 17 trishaw riders at the tourism information centre in Kota Bharu, Kamarudin mentioned that not many tourism-related activities take place in Kelantan due to the risk of floods during the monsoon season.

Kamarudin outlined several programmes suitable for the monsoon season, such as surfing, and promoting local delicacies like river fish, various types of yams and putu halba, a steamed snack made from grated tapioca, fenugreek seeds and palm sugar.

He said, “surfing activities are suitable during the monsoon season as the waves are big”, adding that there are two ideal locations for surfing – Melawi Beach and Kemasin Beach in Bachok. “We will advertise to attract local and international tourists,” he added.

While his unconventional approach and innovative ideas may sound promising, if successfully implemented, Kelantan could become a hotspot for tourists. However, the reality is that Kelantan remains one of the least popular states in Malaysia, for domestic and international tourists, throughout

the year.

Lest we forget, it is easy for any organisation to splurge on advertising but achieving the desired results is far more challenging, even when the products are good or offer great value for money.

To begin with, most advertisements are lost in cyberspace and do not reach their targeted audiences.

When it comes to monsoon tourism, there is an additional three-pronged challenge: travelling to Kelantan, getting around within the state and then leaving. Even if these logistical hurdles were overcome, would many people be eager to engage in “dark tourism” – visiting areas affected by natural disasters?

Last week, 152,000 people affected by the floods were evacuated to relief centres across nine states: Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor, including a massive 96,929 in Kelantan.

This covered all the states in peninsular Malaysia except Penang and Pahang, along with two federal territories. However, later that week, Pahang was also impacted, with

Raub recording the highest number of victims, followed by Jerantut

and Lipis.

Several main roads were closed, including the Kuala Lipis-Kota Bharu as the stretch from KM344 to KM342 was flooded. It would be foolish for residents from unaffected areas to drive to Kelantan for monsoon tourism as they would not be able to pass flooded roads along the way.

Flying to Kota Bharu is also not a good idea as four flights were unable to take off from Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar due to flooding on the runway. A similar situation could occur at Kota Bharu Airport following unprecedented heavy rains or severe weather.

Kota Bharu town was submerged in approximately two metres of water after Sungai Kelantan overflowed at Tambatan Diraja. If tourists marooned in their hotels had enjoyed the spectacle of rushing floodwaters, they would run out of food and drinks sooner or later.

Huge areas covered by floodwaters may appear like a serene, expansive lake from above, but travelling by boat is far from a leisurely cruise. In some areas, the currents can be dangerously strong, and anyone falling into the water could be swept away by powerful undercurrents beneath.

It is distressing to witness floodwaters reaching or submerging buildings and homes, with animals precariously perched on whatever they can find or their carcasses floating in the muddy waters.

It is heart-wrenching to see residents stranded on the rooftops of their homes, exposed to the elements.

Tragically, two elderly men tending to their livestock were found drowned in Machang – one in Kampung Kuala Sat and the other in Kampung

Gelung Gajah.

Earlier, a one-year-old boy drowned on the flooded ground floor of his home in Kampung Cherang Melintang.

If Kelantan hopes to succeed in monsoon tourism, it must have contingency plans in place to rescue stranded tourists, whether they are in a city hotel, beach resort or island chalet. Otherwise, will these vulnerable tourists be left to fend

for themselves?