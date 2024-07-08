Moral bankruptcy plaguing America

IN a saga that seems ripped from the pages of a particularly brazen and dramatic novel, the chambers of the American Congress turned into an arena of palpable absurdity.

There they were, the lawmakers, rising in a thunderous ovation for a figure as contentious as he is reviled on the global stage – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At that moment, the hallowed halls echoed not with the whispers of justice or the footsteps of democracy but with the sharp claps of contradiction, a sound as surreal as it was disheartening.

This applause, thick with irony and the heavy scent of political expediency, was not merely for a man but for what he represents: a relentless campaign marked by accusations of war crimes and unchecked aggression.

The echoes of these claps seemed to mock the very ideals they ought to uphold, fueled by a relentless lobbying machine greased by deep pockets and deeper political motives.

The shifting sands of public opinion in the United States tell a tale of awakening and disenchantment. The once impregnable fortress of pro-Israel sentiment is showing its cracks as more and more Americans question the wisdom of sending billions in aid to fuel a conflict that sows death and despair.

As the American electorate grows weary of endless wars and distant battles fought at their expense, the voices calling for accountability grow louder, challenging the political narrative that has long dominated.

Yet, even as these calls for change crescendo, they crash against a reality orchestrated by major political parties.

Democrats and Republicans alike have danced to the tune of the Israeli lobby, their campaigns awash with contributions that demand unwavering support, no matter the moral cost. But the music is slowing and the dance is faltering under the weight of its moral and political contradictions.

Across the Atlantic, the UK’s stance on the International Criminal Court’s pursuit of Netanyahu for alleged war crimes is a barometer of shifting global winds. The man’s list of accusations is as long as it is severe – aid workers targeted, civilians caught in the crossfire and homes turned to rubble. These are not mere collateral damage but alleged pieces of evidence of a systematic assault on a people.

Netanyahu’s grip on power has often been described as iron-clad but perhaps it is better likened to the leaden weight of hubris that sinks ships.

His policies, once defended as hardline, now risk isolating Israel on the world stage more than ever before.

His recent congressional spectacle did little to bolster his standing, instead, it highlighted the growing chasm between the US government’s official stance and the shifting mood of its constituents.

Remember, this is a nation that claims to value democracy and human rights above all. Yet, the standing ovation Netanyahu received was a stark reminder of the moral bankruptcy that plagues some corridors of power – a bankruptcy that the American public, especially the youth, are increasingly unwilling to underwrite.

The long-standing conflict in Gaza, punctuated by punitive expeditions meant to “cut the grass”, is evolving. Resistance groups no longer bow to the overwhelming might of Israeli forces as quickly or as quietly as they once might have. Each round of conflict extracts a higher toll, a louder outcry and a deeper scrutiny from the international community.

The narrative of a democratic Israel facing down existential threats is growing threadbare, worn by the repeated actions of a government that many believe prioritises land and legacy over peace and justice.

As Netanyahu’s policies push Israel further into the corner of global opinion, the call for a significant shift in approach grows louder.

The standing ovation in Congress, then, was not just a gesture of support for Netanyahu – it was a requiem for a policy and a political era that is increasingly seen as outdated and untenable.

The applause may have been loud but the message from the growing chorus of dissenters is clearer: the time for change in how America and the world deal with Israel and its leadership is overdue.

As this chapter of history unfolds, the ultimate resolution remains uncertain but one thing is clear: the era of unquestioned support and unchecked power is drawing to a close. It is time for a new narrative, one that champions peace and justice not just in words but in deeds.

The writer is an accomplished writer and entrepreneur with a deep passion for politics and international affairs. As a world traveller, his global experiences greatly enhance his photography and literary work, providing unique insights and perspectives that captivate his audience. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com