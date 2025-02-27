Motivating staff with employee-centric bonuses

WHEN an employee opens an email titled “Your Bonus Statement”, anticipation runs high. However, does the actual bonus match the reward envisioned?

Bonuses are often seen as a recognition of hard work and commitment, a tangible acknowledgement of effort. While bonuses can boost morale and motivation, they can also carry a psychological catch: expectations versus reality.

Research shows that bonuses can catalyse increased effort but when they fall short of expectations, it can lead to dissatisfaction.

Employees often view bonuses not only as financial rewards but as a reflection of their value to the organisation.

A bonus perceived as inadequate or unfair can harm morale, cause burnout, bring down trust in management and foster resentment among colleagues.

This phenomenon, known as the “contrast effect”, explains how employee expectations – based on verbal praise, past payouts or industry benchmarks – can make a lower-than-anticipated bonus feel like a loss, even if it is objectively generous.

In collectivist cultures like Malaysia, bonuses are often viewed as communal rewards. Employees may use bonuses to support their extended families, which increases the emotional significance of the payout.

In contrast, in individualistic cultures such as the United States, bonuses are typically seen as personal achievements, where fairness and transparency in allocation is crucial.

While bonuses can boost short-term productivity, if they are seen

as inconsistent or tied to unrealistic targets, they can undermine long-term performance.

Some employees experience a “bonus hangover”, where motivation spikes during bonus season but dips significantly afterward. This cycle can hinder sustainable performance and creativity.

Moreover, when bonuses become the primary focus, intrinsic motivation – driven by meaningful or enjoyable work – may diminish.

Employees may start asking, “What’s in it for me?” rather than “How can I contribute to the organisation’s success?”

Leveraging bonuses for motivation

To leverage bonuses effectively, organisations must focus on transparency. Employees should understand how their bonuses are calculated, whether based on individual performance, team results or company-wide profits.

Clarity eliminates speculation and helps align expectations with reality. Personalising bonuses, by linking them to specific milestones, reinforces the connection between effort and reward while recognising individual contributions can boost morale.

Bonuses do not always need to be financial. Paid time off, professional development opportunities or symbolic rewards such as “Employee of the Year” can be equally motivating and foster long-term loyalty.

Organisations operating across diverse cultures should tailor their bonus structures to local customs and expectations.

In collectivist cultures, team-based bonuses may be more effective, whereas individual incentives may work better in individualistic cultures.

A combination of annual bonuses and long-term incentives, like stock options or profit-sharing, can encourage employees to focus on sustained organisational success, fostering loyalty and reducing short-term thinking.

Bigger picture

Bonuses should reinforce an organisation’s values and goals. A well-designed bonus system is

not just about the payout, it communicates key messages to employees.

For example, if innovation is a core value, linking bonuses to creative problem-solving or successful project launches can encourage desired behaviours.

If teamwork is emphasised, team-based bonuses can foster collaboration and shared success.

In an era where employees are increasingly seeking work-life balance and personal growth, rigid bonus systems may no longer suffice. Flexible and personalised incentives, aligned with individual career aspirations, are becoming the new norm.

Bonuses can be powerful motivators but their effectiveness depends on how they are structured and perceived.

By aligning bonus systems with clear expectations, cultural sensitivities and long-term goals, organisations can turn bonuses into tools for sustained engagement and performance.

Remember that as employers, a bonus is not just a number; it reflects value, trust and mutual respect. When done right, it fosters a motivated, satisfied and loyal workforce capable of achieving great things.

Affezah Ali is an industrial and organisational psychologist, and a senior lecturer at the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences,

Faculty of Social Sciences and Leisure Management,

Taylor’s University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com