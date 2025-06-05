New chapter for press freedom

AS Malaysia joined the annual global celebration of World Press Freedom Day by the United Nations on May 3, the nation stood at a pivotal moment for media freedom, ethical journalism and reform.

This year’s theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”, resonates in a country where the struggle for press independence and ethical journalism has spanned generations, now reshaped by the disruptive power of artificial intelligence (AI).

In February, the Malaysian Parliament passed the long-anticipated Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill. This landmark move comes 50 years after the idea was first proposed by Malaysia’s second prime minister, the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, in 1974.

The bill’s passing is seen as a historic moment for the local media landscape, marking decades of advocacy by journalists, media organisations and press freedom advocates.

It promises a council that will protect press freedom, uphold ethical standards and provide an industry-led alternative to restrictive laws such as the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984. After multiple attempts, shifting political landscapes and recurring debates on the council’s structure and independence, the MMC Bill was finally passed this year.

Challenges of AI in journalism

As Malaysia celebrates this legislative breakthrough, it faces new challenges, such as the integration of AI in journalism.

AI is rapidly transforming Malaysia’s media landscape, offering opportunities and challenges for press freedom and journalistic integrity – issues that the council should prioritise.

AI technologies are now embedded in newsrooms, powering automated news writing, AI-generated news anchors, real-time transcription, personalised content delivery and multilingual capabilities.

These innovations promise greater newsroom efficiency and powerful tools for combating misinformation. However, the rapid adoption of AI also introduces complex challenges such as job displacement, algorithmic bias, data privacy and intellectual property rights.

Additionally, concerns over AI “hallucinations” – where generative AI produces plausible-sounding but misleading information – are growing.

Ironically, while AI has shown promise in addressing misinformation, it risks undermining trust if not governed responsibly.

This dual-edged nature of AI underscores the urgent need for robust ethical guidelines and regulatory oversight – an area where the council must lead decisively.

A stark reminder of these risks came just days before the MMC Bill was passed. A popular

social media platform’s AI moderation system mistakenly blocked the accounts of several Malaysian news organisations after they reported on a high-profile sexual assault case.

The AI flagged the content as violating community standards and failed to distinguish between responsible journalism and harmful material, resulting in legitimate news outlets being deplatformed.

This incident raised significant concerns within the media sector. It highlighted the challenge of AI moderation, where automated systems struggle to differentiate between responsible media reporting and other types of content.

There is a need for platforms to refine their moderation mechanisms and consider a differentiated status for verified media organisations to ensure fair treatment on digital platforms.

This episode highlights a crucial issue that while AI is tasked with content moderation without adequate human oversight, press freedom can become collateral damage.

As social media platforms increasingly rely on AI, the risk grows that algorithms – rather than editors or journalists – will determine which news reaches the public, raising questions about transparency, accountability and freedom of expression.

Towards responsible AI integration

In Malaysia’s digital-first media environment, where social media platforms serve both as news sources and misinformation vectors, responsible AI integration is more urgent than ever.

Initiatives aimed at tackling misinformation and collaborations between the government and tech companies are important but enforcement remains inconsistent.

The vision for the MMC Bill, focused on setting high standards and governance, must now include clear frameworks for AI use in journalism, ensuring it supports rather than undermines press freedom.

On this World Press Freedom Day, Malaysia celebrated a milestone that honours its long-standing struggle for independent journalism.

With the establishment of the MMC Bill and the growing focus on responsible AI integration, the nation moves towards a future where the press is both free and forward-thinking – informing, challenging and inspiring in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.

Philip Gan Chee Keat is programme director of the Bachelor of Mass Communication (Honours) and lecturer at the School of Media and Communication, Faculty of Social Sciences and Leisure Management at Taylor’s University.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com