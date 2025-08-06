New hospitals a welcome step but who will staff them?

THE announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of a RM40 billion allocation for healthcare under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), including the construction of Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar 2 in Seremban, has been met with optimism and public gratitude.

The plan, which also includes Hospital Sultanah Aminah 2 in Johor Bahru, the Northern Region Cancer Centre in Sungai Petani, the Sabah Heart Centre in Kota Kinabalu and the Sarawak Cancer Centre, marks a significant investment in Malaysia’s healthcare infrastructure.

While these developments are timely, especially with overcrowding and deteriorating conditions at many existing hospitals, they raise a critical question: Who will staff them?

Malaysia is facing a worrying exodus of healthcare professionals, especially specialists and surgeons. A study by the Malaysian Journal of Public Health Medicine identified poor workplace conditions and outdated facilities as key reasons for this brain drain.

For these new hospitals to succeed, they must be more than just modern buildings. They must be fully staffed with qualified and well-supported healthcare professionals.

A case in point is the National Heart Institute, where three of four operating theatres are currently closed due to a lack of cardiothoracic surgical teams. Critically ill patients are reportedly waiting up to seven months for surgery – a delay that puts lives at risk.

To address this staffing crisis, Malaysia must consider implementing international reciprocal medical licensure, as practiced in countries like Singapore. This would allow top global talent to join and support local teams, helping to ease overwork, reduce patient wait times and improve care quality.

Beyond the need for talent retention and recruitment, hospital design should prioritise green environments conducive to recovery – healing both mind and body.

If Malaysia aspires to be the “Medical Tourism Capital of the World”, it must ensure that its public healthcare system is equipped with cutting-edge facilities and world-class staff.

The rakyat, whose taxes fund these projects, deserve no less.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban