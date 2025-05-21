Next wave of influencer marketing

AMONG the most definining shifts in 21st-century marketing is the rise of social media influencers (SMI). Over the past decade, influencer marketing has evolved from a niche tactic into a core component of digital strategy.

Today, brand partnerships with SMI are growing by over 50% annually, underscoring their increasing value and impact.

As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, influencer marketing is entering a bold new phase – one that blends emerging technologies with human connection.

What began as a social media trend is now a sophisticated driver of digital commerce. And what’s coming next? It is nothing short of revolutionary.

Enabling the next generation of smart influence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quietly become the backbone of modern influencer campaigns. In 2025, it will do far more than simply recommend hashtags or determine the best sharing times. It will power end-to-end campaign management.

AI-driven platforms are reshaping influencer discovery and matchmaking. They go beyond vanity metrics, analysing tone of voice, creative execution, audience composition and historic campaign performance.

This precision allows brands to uncover high-impact micro and nano-influencers who boast high engagement over sheer follower counts.

We are also seeing the rise of virtual influencers – synthetic, AI-generated personas such as Lil Miquela or Imma. These avatars are programmable, consistent and free from human unpredictability. Brands can utilise them to deliver consistent messaging, interact in real time with followers and serve as brand ambassadors year-round.

AI does not just automate, it learns. Predictive analytics now anticipate campaign fatigue, forecast return on investment and adapt content in real time to optimise engagement. Brands need to implement AI-driven platforms to identify influencers with true resonance, ensure authenticity and automate performance tracking.

Web3, smart contracts, decentralised identities

While AI maximises efficiency, Web3 changes ownership. Blockchain technologies, smart contracts and decentralised identities enable influencers and brands to partner in new, fairer and more transparent ways.

Gone are the days of ambiguity around deliverables or delayed payments. Smart contracts implement campaign terms automatically, paying out when targets are met and monitoring rights usage.

Influencers are also embracing Web3 by tokenising their personal brand. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are emerging as new value exchanges, offering customers exclusive content, experiences or digital goods. Forward-thinking brands are experimenting NFT-based loyalty schemes or co-creating limited-edition drops with Web3-native creators.

Decentralised identities further empower creators by allowing them to own their audiences, transferring reputation and influence across platforms without being tethered to any single algorithm or network.

Web3 brings radical transparency and new monetisation models. Smart marketers will start integrating token-based activations

and decentralised partnerships into their influencer playbooks.

Engaging, participatory influence

The metaverse is not a concept of the future, it is already here. As digital and real life intersect, influencer marketing is shifting away from

2D digital storytelling to 3D immersive storytelling.

Influencers are now organising virtual fashion shows, product launches and question and answer sessions within platforms such as Instagram, Roblox and Fortnite. These environments are blurring the lines between entertainment, commerce and connection.

Augmented reality and virtual reality are giving customers the ability to try on makeup, furniture or fashion via influencer recommendations, bridging inspiration with action.

Influencers are designing digital wearables, selling them as NFT and integrating them into virtual worlds and games.

Meanwhile, brands are investing in branded avatars, 3D showrooms and immersive storytelling to reach audiences where they live physically and virtually.

Succeeding in the next era

Brands must shift from thinking of influencers as amplifiers to seeing them as strategic collaborators embedded across platforms and experiences.

Brands should diversify their creator ecosystem to include not only human influencers but also AI avatars, metaverse-native personalities and Web3 creators.

Moreover, brands can experiment with tokenised engagement, such as using NFT, creator coins or decentralised platforms, to deepen loyalty and ownership.

Additionally, they can design campaigns that span across platforms, from TikTok to metaverse environments, or through augmented reality glasses.

As influence becomes decentralised, trust and belonging rather than reach will be the ultimate measure of success.

We are entering a new chapter in marketing, one where AI refines strategy, Web3 redefines collaboration and immersive technologies reimagine how consumers engage. This is not just a moment of change, it is a complete redefinition of what it means to be influential.

Brands that recognise this shift now – who build not just for visibility but for trust, belonging and innovation – will shape culture, not chase it.

Dr Irfan Hameed is a senior lecturer at the School of Media and Communication,

Faculty of Social Sciences and Leisure Management, Taylor’s University.

