Nurturing a lifelong learning mindset

LEARNING is not something we can grow out of. It is like a friend that stays with us from the time we are born until the time we leave this world.

It reminds us that there is always more to know. It does not matter if you are a child discovering new things, an adult learning new skills or an older person writing notes in a small notebook. Learning is an important part of life, just like breathing.

I often think about how children learn. They are naturally curious. They ask questions and explore the world without being afraid to fail. But as adults, we lose this kind of curiosity. This is because of responsibilities or the fear of making mistakes.

What if we tried to think like children again? Learning would feel less like a task we must complete and more like an adventure.

Once, I decided to try a new hobby, which was gardening. In the beginning, I failed many times. My plants died and my garden looked bad but I did not give up. I kept trying. I read books, asked people for advice and learned new things. After some time, I started to see small improvements. This experience taught me that persistence and taking small steps are important for growth.

Today, it is easier to be curious because of technology. We can learn almost anything online. From videos on YouTube to lessons on educational websites, the classroom is now everywhere. It is on our phones and just one click away.

If you want to try out a new recipe, a quick search can teach you. If you need to get better at public speaking, you can find online lessons. All these tools make learning easier, but the truth is, learning begins with wanting to learn.

For me, lifelong learning has taught me how to break my ideas about people and the world. For example, I used to believe that people who are good at mathematics cannot also be artistic. Numbers and creativity seemed so different to me. But my supervisor proved me wrong. She is both a brilliant mathematics educator and a talented watercolourist. Seeing her use precision and creativity changed the way I think. I learned that learning is not about limiting yourself. It is about opening your mind to new possibilities.

The beauty of lifelong learning is that it does not have to be complicated. It is not about being perfect but about being curious. You do not need to take formal classes or get certificates to be a lifelong learner. It can be as simple as reading a book, asking questions or trying a new activity. Every small thing you do helps you grow.

Of course, learning is not always easy. It takes courage to admit you do not know something and to try learning it. Mistakes will happen but they are not failures. They are part of the process. If you embrace your mistakes, they will help you move closer to your goals.

To nurture a lifelong learning mindset, you need to stay inspired. Surround yourself with people who love what they do. Explore topics you do not know much about. Most importantly, do not be afraid to try something new, even if it feels difficult at first.

Learning never ends. It is a journey without a final stop. From the beginning of life until the end, the world offers us many lessons. We just need to seek them.

So, pick up that paintbrush, start learning a language or talk to someone about their ideas. Life is too short to stop growing.

Embrace learning and stay curious. Let it guide you through every stage of your journey. The most meaningful path is the one where we keep learning and growing. The best time to start is now.

Syed Azman Syed Ismail is a postgraduate student at the Faculty of Education at

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

