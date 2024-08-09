Nurturing self-reliance and productivity in ageing population

ACCORDING to the Statistics Department, it was reported that by 2056, 20% of our population will be aged 65 and above, a concerning figure that demands significant attention.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens have encountered various challenges, including financial sustainability to support themselves independently, without relying on their children for daily upkeep and medical expenses.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on remaining socially engaged and relevant as they age gracefully.

We are aware that many individuals depleted their savings in the Employees Provident Fund to navigate through the pandemic, especially when food security became a major daily concern. Additionally, numerous people are burdened with loans to service, leaving them with no alternative but to withdraw their savings to stay financially afloat or even to survive.

As life expectancy has increased, so too have the costs to keep themselves fed and sheltered, and covering medical expenses, which are increasingly expensive nowadays.

ALSO READ: Raising awareness of elderly care

Despite the different initiatives to help the poor of different age groups, it is evident that the needs of senior citizens often surpass available resources. Moreover, challenges make it difficult for their children to support them adequately, especially considering that many seniors have already financed their children’s education and depleted their savings significantly.

Therefore, our ageing society must explore alternative means to support themselves to alleviate the burden on their children as they too have to face the rising cost of living and to service their loans.

Many parents refrain from seeking help from their children, understanding that they already bear significant burdens of their own.

If feasible, explore avenues to utilise your knowledge, skills or trade to generate income and support yourself during your ageing years.

We have read inspiring stories about retirees embarking on new ventures, defying expectations and showcasing the potential for ongoing fulfillment and achievement in later life. These stories highlight the remarkable capabilities of seniors when they dedicate themselves to new endeavours.

ALSO READ: Addressing ageing population issue

Retirees have valuable life and work experiences, skills, knowledge and talents that can be put to good use to generate income. It is essential for the government and society to facilitate opportunities that enable ageing individuals to continue making meaningful contributions.

Society and the government must explore various avenues to provide the elderly with access to comprehensive physical activities, healthcare and mental wellness support.

Companies must be encouraged to hire their retired staff and physically and mentally capable senior citizens for tasks that align with their abilities and strengths, ensuring fair compensation. This may require adjustments to pay structures to accommodate their employment.

We ought to take it upon ourselves to see that we remain useful, relevant, significant and physically active to deter non-communicable illnesses from setting in as we age gracefully, either by being self-employed or working for others.

In many first world countries, senior citizens exhibit greater self-reliance and independence.

ALSO READ: Time is ripe to consider raising retirement age

Achieving this in our country requires moral support from the government, private entities, non-governmental organisations and the broader community.

Even individuals with disabilities have been empowered to be self-reliant and perform tasks comparable to those of physically able individuals.

In short, we can do more for the elderly to sustain their productivity.

It is time to implement initiatives to elevate our ageing population to a higher quality of life, fostering greater self-reliance and self-worth.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang