AS Malaysia assumes the Asean chairmanship this year, we are presented with a remarkable opportunity to redefine our role in a complex global landscape.

Our nation’s rich diversity, underpinned by a spirit of resilience, positions us uniquely to lead in shaping a future where progress, inclusivity, and sustainability coexist.

The theme, “Innovate Together, Lead Together”, reflects Malaysia’s aspiration to harness unity and collaboration to achieve shared prosperity.

As we chart this course, we embrace two complementary frameworks that will guide our nation’s journey: the 5G model (governance, growth, globalisation, green commitment, generational equity) and the 4P model (purpose, people, planet, profit).

Together, these models form a Unified Development Framework, addressing both immediate challenges and long-term aspirations.

Reinforcing governance with purpose

Governance lies at the heart of national progress.

It is here that “purpose”, the cornerstone of the 4P model, plays an indispensable role.

As a nation, our purpose transcends economic goals – it is about fostering trust, ensuring inclusivity, and building institutions that stand resilient in the face of adversity.

Malaysia’s leadership in Asean reflects our commitment to good governance. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

By governing with empathy and purpose, we uplift our people and inspire confidence in the global community.

Growth for profit, but not at any cost

Economic growth is a key pillar of the 5G model, but it must align with profit that is sustainable and equitable.

Malaysia’s economy, buoyed by the global recovery and technological advancements, is forecasted to expand steadily.

However, this growth must be inclusive, ensuring opportunities for all segments of society.

“Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all,“ noted former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

Guided by this vision, Malaysia is embracing green technology, digital transformation and sustainable industries to create a thriving economy that balances profitability with responsibility.

Globalisation with people at its core

As Malaysia strengthens its role on the global stage, the people element of the 4P model becomes indispensable.

Our nation is a tapestry woven from diverse cultures, ethnicities and beliefs.

This diversity is not a challenge but a competitive advantage, positioning us as a model of coexistence in a globalised world.

“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilisation,“ remarked Mahatma Gandhi.

This is the essence of Malaysia’s leadership during its Asean chairmanship, as we prioritise:

Peacebuilding: Advocating for regional stability and conflict resolution.

Economic Integration: Strengthening trade agreements that benefit all Asean members.

Human Capital Development: Empowering our youth and workforce through education and skills training to thrive in an interconnected world.

Green commitment: Protecting our planet

Environmental sustainability is a non-negotiable priority.

The Green Commitment pillar of the 5G model complements the planet focus of the 4P model.

Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 reflects our responsibility to future generations.

As Greta Thunberg reminds us, “You are never too small to make a difference.”

With this spirit, Malaysia is:

Expanding renewable energy adoption, targeting 40% renewable energy capacity by 2035.

Promoting sustainable urban development and protecting biodiversity-rich areas such as the Belum-Temengor Rainforest.

Introducing policies to reduce plastic waste and incentivise eco-friendly businesses.

Generational Equity: Building a legacy with impact

Generational equity ensures that the benefits of today’s growth are shared equitably across present and future generations.

This aligns with the impact principle of the 4P model, which focuses on improving the quality of life for all Malaysians.

Key areas of focus include:

Expanding access to quality healthcare and education, especially in underserved regions.

Prioritising affordable housing and transportation to improve living standards.

Empowering grassroots communities to address local challenges through targeted initiatives.

As Nelson Mandela famously stated, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

Our commitment to generational equity ensures that Malaysia’s soul remains vibrant and compassionate.

Asean chairmanship 2025: Leading with unity and vision

Malaysia’s role as Asean chair this year provides a platform to advocate for:

Regional Stability: Resolving conflicts such as the South China Sea dispute through diplomacy and dialogue.

Economic Resilience: Strengthening the Asean Economic Community to promote inclusive growth.

Environmental Collaboration: Developing regional strategies to combat climate change and natural disasters.

This leadership role is an opportunity for Malaysia to exemplify unity, demonstrating how diverse nations can collaborate to overcome shared challenges.

As John F. Kennedy said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.”

New Year wishes

As we embrace the opportunities, let us welcome the New Year with optimism, determination and a collective spirit. May this year bring:

Peace to our region and the world, fostering dialogue and ending conflicts that threaten stability.

Economic prosperity that uplifts all Malaysians and strengthens our standing on the global stage.

Environmental renewal, as we work towards a sustainable and thriving planet for generations to come.

Let us step forward with courage and compassion, united by our shared vision for a brighter future.

Here’s to a year filled with harmony, innovation, and progress for Malaysia and beyond.

Dr Manivannan Rethinam is Majlis Gagasan Malaysia chairman. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com