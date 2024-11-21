Port Klang in urgent need of revitalisation

PORT Klang, located on the west coast of Malaysia, is a key player in the global shipping industry, serving as the nation’s busiest port, and soon to be announced as the tenth busiest port in the world.

Despite its importance to Malaysia’s economy and the world shipping industry, Port Klang remains largely underdeveloped as a port town, and has not reached its full potential as a destination for trade and tourism.

To position Port Klang as a true port town in terms of economic vitality and cultural appeal or as a tourist attraction, a thorough transformation is needed.

There are several examples of port towns around the world that have successfully integrated their maritime heritage with tourism and local development.

Cities like Singapore, Rotterdam, Hong Kong and Amsterdam serve as prime examples of how port towns can balance bustling commercial activities with cultural vibrancy, environmental sustainability and an attractive urban landscape.

Singapore, known for its state-of-the-art port facilities, has managed to blend its maritime industry with tourism, creating a global hub that attracts millions of visitors annually. The Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and the Gardens by the Bay show how a port can coexist with tourism and green spaces.

Rotterdam in the Netherlands has striking modern aesthetic and sustainable development practices. It is a port town known for its museums, architecture and thriving cultural scene, proving that a working port and urban regeneration can go hand in hand.

Hong Kong is a major international shipping hub that also boasts a vibrant tourism industry. The Victoria Harbour, along with tourist attractions like the Star Ferry, brings together the essence of maritime heritage with modernity.

Amsterdam, with its canals and historical port district, has capitalised on its maritime past by offering tourists a chance to explore the rich heritage of its waterways while also embracing innovation and sustainable urban design.

Assessing current state of Port Klang

Port Klang today presents a stark contrast to these global port towns. Its infrastructure

and urban planning remain underdeveloped, characterised by a disorganised mix of industrial sites, neglected public spaces, poor signage, litter-filled corners and uninviting streets.

For visitors and tourists, Port Klang feels like an afterthought or the backwaters of Klang. It is a town that, despite its massive economic potential, offers little to inspire visitors or residents alike.

Poor infrastructure: The roads around Port Klang are often congested, poorly maintained and lack pedestrian-friendly features. Drains and basic utilities are either outdated or neglected, detracting from the town’s overall image. Stray dogs and haphazard parking are common too.

Industrial sprawl: The port area is surrounded by warehouses, cargo facilities and industrial zones, many of which have little to no aesthetic appeal or accessibility for tourists.

Lack of tourism infrastructure: Aside from a few basic eateries and local shops, there are only a few attractions that would draw tourists, and those that do exist – such as the Sri Murugan Temple or the Port Klang Heritage Walk – are often overlooked or poorly maintained.

Foreign labour and informal businesses: While foreign workers contribute to the economy, the visible presence of informal businesses and lack of regulation can often create an unpleasant atmosphere for locals

and visitors.

Lack of rest areas: Large tanker trucks have no proper parking bays or restroom facilities for drivers to rest and refresh themselves after long hours of driving from north to south, transporting goods from the port.

Vision for the future

To elevate Port Klang into a port town that not only serves as a critical node in global trade, but also attracts tourists and locals alike, several key actions need to be taken:

Revitalise infrastructure

The town’s infrastructure is in dire need of a makeover. Widening and modernising roads, improving drainage systems and creating pedestrian-friendly walkways will provide a foundation for sustainable growth. Port Klang could adopt the best practices from other port cities by integrating smart city technologies that allow for better traffic management, environmental monitoring and citizen engagement.

Embrace sustainable urban planning

Port Klang can take inspiration from cities like Rotterdam and Singapore by emphasising green spaces, eco-friendly buildings and sustainable designs. Developing parks along the waterfront, along with bike lanes and pedestrian zones, will attract residents and tourists to explore the area, while reducing the environmental impact of the port.

Leverage port heritage

Port Klang’s maritime history can be a key selling point. A dedicated maritime museum or a heritage centre could educate visitors about Malaysia’s role in global trade and the history of Port Klang itself. Incorporating interactive exhibits, educational programmes and a waterfront promenade could draw tourists interested in maritime culture. This can be complemented by historical walking tours or boat rides along the coast to showcase the bustling port in action.

Develop tourism-oriented attractions

Port Klang’s lack of attractions is a significant barrier to tourism. The town could boost its appeal by developing new attractions such as waterfront dining areas, cultural festivals and craft markets. Creating a marina area for recreational boats and yachts could also lure affluent tourists while adding vibrancy to

the town’s waterfront. Events like seafood festivals, port-side art fairs and cultural exhibitions could be used to draw in crowds throughout the year.

Improve public amenities and landscape

The aesthetic appearance of Port Klang needs urgent attention. Make it mandatory for traders to paint their shops, especially the old structures, spruce up the image of the shops. Improve road signage, clean up streets, create beautiful public spaces and establish well-maintained parks to give the town a new look and feel. Making the area more visually appealing, with integrated green spaces and vibrant street art, can help foster a sense of pride and attract tourists. For example, Juan Miguel Pozo from Spain contributed by painting a large-scale mural on the shop wall at the Jalan Kem traffic light.

Create strong local economy

While the port is the economic backbone, the surrounding area should be developed with a focus on small businesses, local eateries and artisanal markets to create a more diverse and welcoming atmosphere. Encouraging the development of businesses that cater to tourists and locals will enhance the town’s cultural landscape.

Engage local community and workforce

Port Klang should take steps to ensure that the foreign labour population and informal business activities do not detract from the town’s appeal. Community engagement and empowerment programmes aimed at improving standards of living for the foreign workforce can help integrate them into the broader community. Collaboration between local businesses and foreign workers can also lead to better-regulated informal economies and enhance cultural exchange.

Port Klang has the potential to be more than just a bustling industrial hub. By drawing inspiration from global port towns, it can become a dynamic fusion of maritime industry, cultural heritage and tourism.

With improved infrastructure, sustainable urban planning and an emphasis on tourism development, Port Klang can be a port town that attracts ships and tourists – creating a unique space where commerce and culture converge.

The Port Klang Ferry Terminal could be an absolute gem, a thriving hub for eager tourists.

If Port Klang offered even a small gesture of hospitality to weary travellers, visitors would not simply drive past the town without a second glance.

It is almost remarkable how the Transport Ministry, Klang City Council, and the Selangor state government have overlooked the golden opportunity that Port Klang represents.

It is time they seize the full potential of this port.

