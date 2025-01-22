WHEN we think of the word “fragmented”, it often carries a negative connotation – broken, disjointed or incomplete.

But what if we reframed it as a mosaic? A pattern of different shapes and colours, each piece essential to the whole. This mosaic mirrors our story, a delightful mixture of diverse cultures, ethnicities and perspectives blended together over time. With the advent of the digital economy, our youths stand poised to cook up the next chapter of this story, one byte at a time.

Malaysia’s push into the digital workforce is not just a trend, it is a necessity. The gig economy, anchored by our reliance on smartphones and advancements in semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), is redefining how we work, innovate and collaborate.

However, to thrive in this new world, Malaysian youths must be more than passive participants; they must actively shape the digital economy, ensuring it reflects their aspirations, values and resilience.

Consider the recent launch of Dapur Digital in October 2024 by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa. This initiative, aimed at empowering B40 entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises, highlights how digital platforms can uplift marginalised communities.

By leveraging technology, youth entrepreneurs – particularly women – can gain access to tools and networks that enable them to scale

their businesses beyond geographical constraints.

This initiative is not just about selling food, it is about creating a digital ecosystem where our young can learn to innovate, adapt and thrive.

The lesson here is clear: digital platforms are not merely tools, they are springboards for transformation. Whether you are a chef connecting with customers or a programmer developing AI-powered apps, the digital economy democratises opportunity, making it accessible to all who dare to grab it.

In addition, researchers from Emir Research noted in an article that 89.6% of Malaysians are internet users. This high penetration rate makes digital platforms vital spaces for empowerment.

Social media channels like TikTok, Instagram and X have already proven their ability to mobilise support around youth-centric issues. Beyond advocacy, these platforms can become the venues for collaboration and skill-building.

Imagine a scenario where a young artist from rural Kelantan uses TikTok to showcase her batik designs, garnering global attention or a fresh graduate from Sabah joins an online coding bootcamp, securing remote work with a multinational company. These are not just hypotheticals; they are the realities of many young Malaysians who see the internet not as a distraction but as a canvas for their ambitions.

However, here lies the challenge: digital platforms, while rich in opportunities,

are also rife with pitfalls. Algorithms can amplify misinformation, digital divides can widen inequality and the gig economy’s lack of job security can lead to exploitation. It is here that Malaysian youths must step up, not just as users but as creators, innovators and watchdogs of the digital age.

To fully understand this digital transformation, we can draw wisdom from literature. In Charles Dickens’ Hard Times, the character of Sissy Jupe – a girl of modest means – stands as a symbol of humanity in a world obsessed with utilitarianism and profit. Jupe’s empathy and resourcefulness remind us that even in a mechanised, outcome-driven society, the human spirit cannot be sidelined.

Similarly, in the context of the digital economy, our youths must champion values like collaboration, ethics and inclusivity. They must ask: Are the AI algorithms we develop fair to all communities? Does our gig work provide dignity apart from income?

Are we leveraging technology to unite, rather than fragment, our society?

The gig economy is often seen as a double-edged sword. On one side, it offers flexibility and independence; on the other, it lacks the stability of traditional employment.

To bridge this gap, Malaysia’s youths need support systems that go beyond short-term fixes. This includes government policies that ensure fair wages, platforms that prioritise workers’ rights and educational programmes that equip young people with the skills to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Initiatives like Dapur Digital and the government’s emphasis on AI and semiconductor industries are promising starts but their success depends on youth engagement.

Programmes must align with the aspirations of young Malaysians, empowering them to see themselves not just as workers but as important stakeholders in the nation’s digital future.

Our digital economy is a mosaic in progress, with each youth a potential piece of the puzzle. To our young Malaysians: your voices, skills and dreams are the keystones of this new economy. Embrace the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Learn to code, innovate and lead.

Push for policies that protect your rights and champion causes that matter to you.

As Sissy Jupe teaches us, it is not just about what we do but how we do it. In shaping the digital economy, let us ensure it is one that reflects our shared humanity – where every piece of the mosaic, no matter how small or different, finds its rightful place.

Sadina Suffian is treasurer of Bersih and COO of Team Selangor, an outfit under the menteri besar’s office focusing on youth empowerment and volunteerism. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com