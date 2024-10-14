Prioritising workplace well-being

SINCE 1992, Oct 10 has been designated as World Mental Health Day. The theme for this year is “It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace”.

This is especially relevant given that the number of labour force in Malaysia for the first quarter of 2024 was 16.96 million people, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). Additionally, data from the World Health Organisation indicated that mental health issues resulted in an annual loss of 12 billion working days and US$1 trillion (RM4.27 trillion).

According to a study in March 2023 conducted by Remote, a global human resource services company, Malaysia is ranked second worst in terms of work-life balance among 60 countries in the world.

As we spend a significant amount of time at work, our mental health in the workplace is vital to our overall well-being.

If we experience mental health issues at work, it will have an enormous impact on our daily lives. As such, we need to pay attention to our mental health in the workplace.

Mental wellness correlates with productivity. Some of the benefits of maintaining good mental health at the workplace are:

Better focus, which results in better quality work.

Less absenteeism, more motivation and commitment.

Improved teamwork, team dynamics and communications among employees, all of which contribute to a harmonious working atmosphere. Additionally, it creates a sense of belonging.

A greater rate of retention, which lowers the cost of rehiring and retraining.

Lower healthcare costs as poor mental health can affect an employee’s physical condition.

Here are some strategies to enhance good mental health:

Mental health literacy: Organise mental health awareness programmes to reduce stigma, and promote mental well-being among employees. For example, conduct workshops on stress management. Managers can undergo skills-building workshops to learn how to recognise symptoms of mental health issues and provide emotional support through active listening.

Safe space and easy access to resources: Promote open discussions on mental health. Encourage employees to reach out and talk about their mental health struggles by promising confidentiality. Train managers with basic counselling skills and enrol them in an Employee Assistance Programme.

Allocate budget for carrying out mental health initiatives: Develop policies that prioritise mental health, addressing issues such as working hours, workload, safe and healthy environments, and non-discriminatory practices. Ensure implementation and enforcement of these policies. Every employee has to be given equal opportunity, with transparent processes for promotion, upskilling and training.

Allow flexible working arrangements: This will enable employees to maintain a better work-life balance.

Every employee has the fundamental right to a safe, secure and healthy working environment. Prioritising mental health in the workplace creates an environment that is beneficial to employees and organisations.

Employees feel appreciated and cared for and organisations prosper with increased productivity. Maintaining a work-life balance helps prevent stress and burnout.

For free and confidential emotional support, contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929 (24 hours) or sam@befrienders.org.my. There is also Talian HEAL by the Health Ministry, at 15555 (8am – 12 midnight).

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Patron

Befrienders KL